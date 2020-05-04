Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD slumps over 2%, eyeing $0.20 support

- Ripple price deals with a tightening bearish grip while struggling to hold above $0.21.
- MoneyGram reports a “quite quarter” with Ripple’s strategic partnership but keeps its optimism high.
Ripple price is the worst-hit with the widespread price retreat during the Asian hours Monday. The stability witnessed across the weekend session appears to have been ousted. Meanwhile, XRP is trading 2.34% after adjusting lower from $0.2194 (opening value). The buyers attempted to push the price higher, however, $0.2207 (intraday high) marked the end of the upward momentum. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is dancing at $0.2141 after a minor advancement from the intraday low at $0.2089.
MoneyGram reports “quiet quarter” for Ripple partnership
It is not news that MoneyGram, one of the leading cross-border payments service providers partnered with Ripple, a blockchain solution provider. In a recent earnings call for Q1 2020, MoneyGram’s CEO, Alexander Holmes told investors that it was a “quite quarter” while referring to the strategic partnership with Ripple. Holmes stated:
I would say it was a little bit of a relatively quiet quarter, in the sense of really pushing anything particularly new into the market or expanding the service.
We did a lot of that in the back half of last year, and really got going on a number of new corridors for that service.
Holmes expressed excitement for the partnership although he pointed out that Ripple had a lot to do in terms of how to package the product and “how they want to take that to various markets.” He believes that the product will evolve with time and the results of which “will vary by quarter and by month.”
Ripple price technical picture
At the time of writing, Ripple is trading between two key Fibonacci levels. The 38.2% Fibo taken between the last swing high of $0.3468 to a swing low of $0.11, is providing support at $0.20 while the 50% Fibo is limiting the upward price action closer to the 200-day SMA.
Ripple is gradually falling in the hands of the bears as observed from the retreating RSI. It is essential that the short term support at $0.21 continues to hold. This will allow the bulls to focus on breaking the resistance at $0.22.
On the brighter side, the MACD is still in the positive region and features a bullish divergence. In other words, the bulls still have the potential to recover renew the uptrend to last week’s highs.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
