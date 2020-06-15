Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sinks further below $0.20, is there hope for the bulls?

- Ripple back under $0.19 as stability is ousted from the cryptocurrency market.
- XRP/USD is stuck with the bears for now but the MACD shows the possibility for sideways trading above $0.1850.
Ripple is yet to gather the strength needed to clear the resistance at $0.20. The dip to $0.1850 last week opened the Pandora box because sellers have been in control ever since. There was a recovery staged above $0.19 but the weekend session was mostly characterized by consolidation. The trend became increasingly difficult to sustain calling for losses under $0.19 again.
At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.1870. The cryptoasset has lost up to 1.8% of its value on the day. The path with the least amount of resistance remains downwards, especially with the RSI below 30 (oversold region).
There is a likelihood of Ripple embracing consolidation above the support at $0.1850. This sideways action is highlighted by the MACD’s sidelong movement below the midline. On the upside, resistance is anticipated at $0.19, $0.1950, and $0.20. The 50 SMA at $0.1974 and the 100 SMA at $0.20092 are in line to hinder movement as well. In addition that a descending trendline continues to cut short recovery. However, a break above the same line would result in a massive breakout, targeting $0.22.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
