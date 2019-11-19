Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD reverse gears engaged as $0.20 beckons profusely

- Ripple price refreshes the lows under $0.25 but $0.24 comes out a credible support area.
- The trading within the falling wedge pattern is the silver lining (possible reversal around the corner).
November 2019 has not been good for the cryptocurrency market. Some digital assets such as Ripple continue to be depressed under key resistance levels. Major support levels keep getting shuttered. At the same time, the hunt for a formidable bottom catches momentum with the hope that an end-year rally is still achievable.
Meanwhile, XRP is dancing with $0.2517, although it opened the day’s trading at $0.2519. XRP managed to jump to $0.2532 and has touched an intraday low around $0.2509. The key support I discussed yesterday at $0.25 failed to hold. The rising selling momentum in the American session on Monday saw XRP/USD test $0.24.
Ripple is still trading in the confines of the forming falling wedge pattern. This shows that a reversal is possible but it will not come easy. The RSI is in the oversold region as a signal for a stronger selling grip but also a indicator of a reversal around the corner. On the upside $0.26 is a new resistance ‘zone couple with the hurdles at $0.27, and $0.28.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The hunt for a bottom continues as Bitcoin grinds to $8,000
The digital asset market has been largely in shambles in the last 24 hours. There is a need for a reversal ahead of the holiday season. However, the downward pressure is so great that recovery is hampered and paths of least resistance remain to the downside.
Stellar tokens worth of $3.6 million transferred to Kraken. XLM drops below DMA50
About 50 million Stellar coins were transferred to the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. This movement might have triggered the price collapse.
Neo price analysis: NEO/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves
NEO/USD is about to chart its third straight bearish day. Over this period, NEO/USD fell from $12.40 to $11.24. The latest session is sandwiched between the 20-day SMA 20 on the upside and the SMA 200 on the downside.
Major trendline support shuttered, TRX/USD risks plunging to $0.0120
The freshly renewed bearish wave on Monday was a blow to the much-anticipated bull rally ahead of the holiday season. Tron (TRX) was among the worst-hit coins by the acute selling pressure. The digital asset extended the bearish leg below the 50 SMA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.