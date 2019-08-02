Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD mundane trading lags triangle breakout

- XRP/USD tried to clear $0.3175 but failed, leaving a gap now being explored by the bears.
- Ripple’s mundane sideways trading could last longer in the coming sessions.
Ripple price hovers above $0.310 following a brief but impressive recovery from the lows yesterday at $0.3119. Correction above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart fueled the price above $0.3150 short-term resistance. XRP/USD tried to clear $0.3175 but failed; leaving a gap for the bears to make an entrance.
Looking at the hourly chart, a short-term support is provided by the 100 SMA 1-hour. Trading at $0.3160, Ripple’s upside is capped by the short-term 50 SMA 1-hour. With only one kick above $0.3175, Ripple could ravage through the triangle resistance and relaunch XRP above $0.32 and beyond.
In a technical perspective, Ripple’s mundane sideways trading could last longer in the coming sessions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) currently hugs the mean line (0.0000). Continued leveling will emphasize the sideways trend as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI).
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
In other news, Ripple has unlocked XRP coins worth $314 million from its escrow accounts. This is not new as it is done monthly to ensure that XRP coins are sold to institutional buyers and other crypto exchanges. In the Q2 of 2019 Ripple sold $251.51 million worth of XRP. However, the firm announced that it will be taking a conservative approach towards the monthly offload of XRP tokens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD bulls defiantly push towards $11,000
The cryptocurrency market stays in the green as week’s trading grinds to a halt. After opening the week amid negative volatility, Bitcoin buyers focused on higher levels.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD mundane trading lags triangle breakout
Ripple price hovers above $0.310 following a brief but impressive recovery from the lows yesterday at $0.3119. Correction above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart fueled the price above $0.3150 short-term resistance.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD end week surge settles above $220
Ethereum embarked on an impeccable journey of breaking barriers on Friday. Following the extreme selling extravaganza last week, ETH/USD found support at $197.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD bulls fight to hold onto the intraday gains
Monero is in the green amid a sea of red. The cryptocurrency market is making a correction after formidable gains on Friday during the Asian hours. Like Bitcoin which soared above $10,500.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.