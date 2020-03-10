Ripple is trading nearly 1.5% higher today as sentiment has bounced.

There are some key confluence areas about the current price to watch.

XRP/USD daily chart

Its been quite some fall from grace for Ripple. On February 15th XRP/USD was trading as high as 0.3463.

Since the price has made lower highs and lower lows and the pair is still in a technical downtrend.

The psychological 0.20 support was enough to stem the losses for now.

On the upside, there is a resistance zone at 0.2265 that could halt the bulls in their tracks.

Also, there is the 0.22 psychological level too.