Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance above $0.25

- XRP/USD is rising modestly following Friday's correction.
- Next key resistance for Ripple aligns near $0.2550.
- 100-day SMA continues to act as a dynamic support.
Ripple (XRP/USD) rose above the key Fibonacci resistance (50% retracement of July-August rally) located near $0.2550 on Thursday but closed the day below that level following a late pullback. The pair stayed in consolidation on Friday and edged slightly higher on Saturday. As of writing, Ripple was up 0.5% on the day at $0.2525
Ripple technical outlook
If Ripple manages to make a daily close above $0.2550, it could target the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level at $0.2700. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving sideways near 50 on the daily chart, suggesting that the pair is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum.
On the downside, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement seems to have formed an interim support at $0.2400 ahead of the critical 100-day SMA currently located at $0.2360. In the past two weeks, Ripple tested the latter four times and managed to stage a rebound after each attempt. With a daily close below the 100-day SMA, the near-term outlook could turn bearish and the pair could target the 200-day SMA at $0.2150.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
