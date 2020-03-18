- XRP/USD is range-bound with a bearish bias on Wednesday.
- The key short-term resistance is located at $0.1500.
- Peter Brandt pinned a price level for buying XRP.
XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.2 billion, has lost over 3% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.1450 At the time of writing. XRP/USD recovered towards $0.1500 during early Asian hours, but the upside momentum failed to gain traction amid a high level of market uncertainty. XRP's average trading volume is registered at $1.9 billion.
Peter Brandt issues XRP buying recommendation
A legendary trader Peter Brandt believes that XRP/USD won't stop falling any time soon. Replying to the question from one of his Twitter followers from Vietnam, he recommended buying the coin when it hits $0.00826. The price seems quite random as the analyst did not provide any explanations or facts to support his view; however, it reflects his general bearish attitude towards this coin.
Notably, it is not the first time, Brandt comes up with bearish forecasts. At the end of February, he spotted a head-and-shoulders pattern on the XRP chart and said that the coin might crass to $0.20 if the neckline was broken. XRP hit this level on March 8.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD is hovering around the local pivotal level created by SMA50 1-hour at $0.1450. If the price moves sustainably lower, the next support created by psychological $0.1400 will come into focus. It is followed by $0.1350 ( the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band). Meanwhile, if this level is cleared, the sell-off will gain traction and bring $0.1100 back in focus.
On the upside, the initial resistance is created by a combination of SMA100 and the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $0.1480. However, a stronger barrier is created by $0.1500. This psychological level strengthened by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band has been limiting the recovery since Tuesday. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.1650, which is the highest level since March 15.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
