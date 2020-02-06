Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears step in this Thursday to correct an overpriced market

- XRP/USD went up from $0.2395 to $0.278 over the last five days.
- The RSI indicator is looking to drop down from the overbought zone.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD dropped from $0.278 to $0.276 in the early hours of Thursday. Before this, the bulls had full control for five straight days, during which XRP/USD flew up from $0.2395 to $0.278. During this upward movement, XRP/USD climbed above the 20-day Bollinger band and the RSI indicator crossed above 70 - both of which indicate that the asset is currently overpriced. The 20-day Bollinger has widened considerably, indicating that the market volatility has increased and XRP/USD is sitting on top of the upper jaw. The MACD indicator and the Elliott Oscillator both show sustained bullish sentiment. The RSI indicator has dipped down and is looking to leave the overbought zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
