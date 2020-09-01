Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears retain control as price falls below $0.28

- XRP/USD bears have stayed in control for the second straight day.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 14 consecutive red sessions.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bears have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price fell from $0.2814 $0.2789. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending around the neutral zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 14 consecutive red sessions.
As per the price chart, we have two strong resistance levels at $0.2867 (SMA 20) and $0.302. On the downside, we have a couple of healthy support levels at $0.2623 ( SMA 50), $0.257 and $0.245.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2781
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.21
|Today daily open
|0.2815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2875
|Daily SMA50
|0.2606
|Daily SMA100
|0.2265
|Daily SMA200
|0.216
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2848
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2783
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.328
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2485
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2823
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2782
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2717
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2881
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2913
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
