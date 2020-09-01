Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears retain control as price falls below $0.28

  • XRP/USD bears have stayed in control for the second straight day.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 14 consecutive red sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/US daily chart

XRP/USD bears have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price fell from $0.2814 $0.2789. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending around the neutral zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 14 consecutive red sessions.

As per the price chart, we have two strong resistance levels at $0.2867 (SMA 20) and $0.302. On the downside, we have a couple of healthy support levels at $0.2623 ( SMA 50), $0.257 and $0.245.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2781
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -1.21
Today daily open 0.2815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2875
Daily SMA50 0.2606
Daily SMA100 0.2265
Daily SMA200 0.216
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2848
Previous Daily Low 0.2783
Previous Weekly High 0.2922
Previous Weekly Low 0.2547
Previous Monthly High 0.328
Previous Monthly Low 0.2485
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2808
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2823
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2782
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.275
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2717
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2848
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2881
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2913

 


 

