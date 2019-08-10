  • Ripple corrects from three-week lows, in sync with major Cryptocurrencies.
  • 0.3090/95 is the level to beat for the XRP bulls.

Ripple (XRP/USD) consolidates the overnight bounce from three-week lows of 0.2897 so far this Saturday, as the weekend love for the cryptocurrencies appears to have returned. The third-most traded cryptocurrency pauses its four straight days of losses and regains the 0.30 handle, but the bulls appear to take a breather before the next push higher. Despite the latest declines, the coin trades with a market capitalization of about $ 12.93 billion, down nearly 1.80% over the last 24 hours.

Technical perspective

A bullish pennant formation is spotted on the hourly sticks, pointing towards a continuation of the latest recovery in XRP/USD. The price is seen testing the 1.3028 level, the confluence of the descending trend line resistance and downward sloping 50-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA). A sustained break above the last would validate the bullish pennant pattern, opening doors for a test of the next resistance aligned at 1.3082, the downward sloping 100-HMA. On the upside, only an hourly close above the horizontal resistance placed around 0.3090/95 levels will negate the dead cat bounce sentiment. The bulls will likely take back complete control above the last, calling for a sustained recovery from multi-week lows.

On the flip side, strong support is located at the key 0.3000 level, where the ascending trendline appears. A breach of the round number will see the sellers scrambling for the next support aligned at the horizontal 21-HMA at 1.2975. Selling pressure is likely to intensify if the buyers fail to defend the last, with downside opening towards the three-week troughs near the 1.29 handle.

It's worth noting that the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is highly overbought, suggesting that the pull of gravity is likely to be stronger in the session ahead.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

XRP/USD Levels to watch

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.3021
Today Daily Change 0.0059
Today Daily Change % 1.99
Today daily open 0.2964
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3146
Daily SMA50 0.357
Daily SMA100 0.3721
Daily SMA200 0.3445
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3091
Previous Daily Low 0.2897
Previous Weekly High 0.3308
Previous Weekly Low 0.2897
Previous Monthly High 0.4196
Previous Monthly Low 0.2835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2971
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3017
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2877
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.279
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2683
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3071
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3265

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD hibernates under $12,000  - Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound during early Asian hours as the market cannot decide where to go next. The upside momentum has faded away on an unsuccessful attempt to break above $12,000, which creates downside risks for the coin ahead of the weekend.

ETH/USD consolidates daily losses before testing critical $200 handle

ETH/USD consolidates daily losses before testing critical $200 handle

After climbing to its highest level since July 14 at $239.45 on Tuesday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) reversed its direction and closed the previous three days in the negative territory.

Ripple's Garlinghouse: Facebook likely to have trust problem with Libra

Ripple's Garlinghouse: Facebook likely to have trust problem with Libra

“Whatever you may think about Facebook, on the trust vector they’ve let the public down," Garlinghouse noted. "I think that creates some headwinds and you’ve seen that manifest itself in the regulatory engagement.”

After a decent run, Litecoin looks like it might be trying to break lower

After a decent run, Litecoin looks like it might be trying to break lower

LTC/USD rallied all the way from 22.37 to 147.27 between December 2018 to June 2019. Now it seems that prices are breaking lower towards the support level at 76.46. The price action has been looking pretty bearish since the upside rejection of 106.86 six sessions ago.

