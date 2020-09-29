Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC whales plotting a bullish attack
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,750, mostly unchanged since the start of the day. The cryptocurrency attempted a recovery to $11,000 on Monday but was thrown back inside the range by aggressive short-term sellers. BTC/USD has lost over 1% in the last 24 hours; however, it is still nearly 3% higher on a week-on-week basis. Read more ...
BTC/USD daily chart
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP moves sluggishly above $0.24 – Confluence Detector
XRP bounced up from the $0.222 support line and managed to jump above the downward trending line. Following that, as you can see, the price has been trending horizontally around the $0.242-mark, below the SMA 20 curve. Read more ...
Bitcoin's mass adoption passes the point of no return
Bitcoin was created in response to the Financial crisis of 2008 and developed within a narrow circle of computer geeks, coders, and libertarians fixated on personal freedom, anonymity, and independence from all sorts of authorities. Sometimes drug dealers and gun traders got interested in the new type of money. It allowed them to do their shady business sidestepping banks and other state-controlled and regulated financial institutions. Read more ...
ETH continues to consolidate position below $360
The ongoing boom in decentralized finance (DeFi) space has been very beneficial for Ethereum. The demand for ETH has continuously surged in recent times. However, it is DeFi that’s dominating the headlines in ...
LINK goes through consolidation, preps for a breakout
LINK broke above the downward trending line this Thursday and is currently trending horizontally between the $10 support line and the SMA 20 curve.
Bitcoin difficulty ribbon flashes buy signal
As Glassnode notes, their difficulty compressions metric is derived from Willy Woo’s difficulty ribbon. Periods of high ribbon compression historically signal good buying opportunities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.