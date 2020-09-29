Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC whales plotting a bullish attack

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,750, mostly unchanged since the start of the day. The cryptocurrency attempted a recovery to $11,000 on Monday but was thrown back inside the range by aggressive short-term sellers. BTC/USD has lost over 1% in the last 24 hours; however, it is still nearly 3% higher on a week-on-week basis. Read more ...

BTC/USD daily chart

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP moves sluggishly above $0.24 – Confluence Detector

XRP bounced up from the $0.222 support line and managed to jump above the downward trending line. Following that, as you can see, the price has been trending horizontally around the $0.242-mark, below the SMA 20 curve. Read more ...

Bitcoin's mass adoption passes the point of no return

Bitcoin was created in response to the Financial crisis of 2008 and developed within a narrow circle of computer geeks, coders, and libertarians fixated on personal freedom, anonymity, and independence from all sorts of authorities. Sometimes drug dealers and gun traders got interested in the new type of money. It allowed them to do their shady business sidestepping banks and other state-controlled and regulated financial institutions. Read more ...