Ripple Price Analysis: XRP consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful

  • XRP/USD keeps bounce off one-week low to regain 0.2500.
  • Sustained break of previous support, trading below key SMA and 13-day-old resistance line favor bears.
  • Bulls will have to cross 200-day SMA to retake controls.

XRP/USD nurses the previous day’s losses while picking up bids near 0.2520 during early Thursday. Even so, the ripple pair remains vulnerable for further downside as it keeps the break of a one-month-old support line.

Also favoring altcoin sellers is the sustained trading below 200-day SMA and a falling trend line from January 10.

As a result, the latest corrective pullback becomes less serious below 0.2555, comprising the earlier support line.

Even if the quote manages to cross 0.2555, a short-term resistance line near 0.2915 and 200-day SMA around 0.3080 will challenge the XRP/USD bulls. In a case where the pair cryptocurrency pair rises beyond 0.3080, the monthly top near 0.3685 will gain the market’s attention.

On the contrary, January 22 low near 0.2400 and the monthly bottom near the 0.2100 round-figure can lure the short-term XRP/USD sellers.

It should, however, be noted that the 0.2000 psychological magnet and lows marked during October 2020 and December 2020, around 0.1700, will be the key to watch following the XRP/USD drop below 0.2100.

XRP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.2535
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.92%
Today daily open 0.2512
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2864
Daily SMA50 0.347
Daily SMA100 0.3628
Daily SMA200 0.3078
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2688
Previous Daily Low 0.244
Previous Weekly High 0.3295
Previous Weekly Low 0.24
Previous Monthly High 0.6817
Previous Monthly Low 0.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2535
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2593
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2405
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2299
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2158
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2653
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2794
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2901

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

