Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bullish potential to $1.0 remains intact despite recent pullback

  • XRP/USD extends U-turn from two-week high to refresh intraday low.
  • Sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Short-term sellers may try to confirm short-term ascending triangle amid bearish MACD.

XRP/USD stands on a slippery ground while refreshing the intraday low to $0.5620, down around 5.0% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin extends pullback from the highest levels since February 01 while also respecting multiple tops marked during the last two weeks.

Considering the bearish MACD signals and the cryptocurrency pair’s failures to cross the immediate hurdle, XRP/USD is likely witnessing short-term downside pressure towards an ascending trend line from January 29, at $0.4953 now.

Though, a clear downside break of $0.4953 will confirm the bearish technical pattern, ascending triangle breakdown, while directing ripple sellers toward the 200-bar SMA level of $0.3725.

It should, however, be noted that the XRP/USD bulls may remain optimistic unless the quote keeps the monthly run-up beyond the key SMA. As a result, any clear break below $0.3725 will be detrimental for the bullish trend.

Alternatively, fresh buying can wait for a clear break above $0.6360 wherein December 2020 peak of $0.6577 and late-November 2020 high near $0.6830 will entertain the XRP/USD bulls.

In a case where XRP/USD remains firm above 0.6830, the latest high of $0.7565 and the year 2020 peak surrounding $0.7850 can offer intermediate halts before the $1.0 psychological magnet.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5782
Today Daily Change -0.0147
Today Daily Change % -2.48%
Today daily open 0.5929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.4357
Daily SMA50 0.3365
Daily SMA100 0.4003
Daily SMA200 0.3301
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6406
Previous Daily Low 0.5614
Previous Weekly High 0.6247
Previous Weekly Low 0.3911
Previous Monthly High 0.5167
Previous Monthly Low 0.2109
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6103
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.556
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5191
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.4768
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6352
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6775
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7144

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

