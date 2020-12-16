Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears refresh three week low near 0.4700, eye 50-day EMA

- XRP/USD stays heavy after two-day downside.
- 50-day EMA, 12-day-old support line restricts immediate downside.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the support, bulls need a clear break beyond three-week-long resistance line.
XRP/USD flirts with the lowest since November 26, flashed the previous day, while trading near 0.4700 during early Wednesday. The crypto major refreshed the multi-day low the previous day while extending the downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement of November’s north-run.
Although receding RSI condition suggests further weakness, a confluence of 50-day EMA and a falling trend line from November 29, around 0.4550/40, will challenge the XRP/USD sellers.
Additionally, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.4407 and November 22 low of 0.4035 extra downside filters.
Alternatively, 21-day EMA near 0.5300 will lure the short-term XRP/USD buyers. However, any further upside needs a clear break above the resistance line stretched from November 24, at 0.5410 now.
In a case where the XRP/USD bulls dominate past-0.5410, the 0.6000 threshold can offer an intermediate halt ahead of the monthly peak surrounding 0.6820.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4691
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0284
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.71%
|Today daily open
|0.4975
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5823
|Daily SMA50
|0.4126
|Daily SMA100
|0.3288
|Daily SMA200
|0.2793
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5187
|Previous Daily Low
|0.49
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.504
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7843
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.228
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4734
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4568
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5307
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5428
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
