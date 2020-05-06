  • Ripple is trading just above flat on Wednesday as sentiment remains mixed.
  • There has been a break of the chart pattern but no real follow-through as of yet.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

The Ripple chart below still looks like a bullish one despite some small signals the price could pull back further. The overall trend is up but there has been a lower high and only a break of the red trendline will confirm a change in trend to make a lower high lower low wave pattern.

The price is still trading above the 55 and 200 moving averages which is a bullish sign. The price has used the 55 exponential moving average as a support zone a few times so keep an eye n that moving forward. The relative strength index indicator is holding just above the 50 mid-line and has room to move higher. 

Above all this, the key is still the retest of the pattern. If this retest holds the price could go on the retest the high of 0.2357 which was printed on Monday. 

Ripple chart pattern break

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2173
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.2171
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2021
Daily SMA50 0.1858
Daily SMA100 0.2167
Daily SMA200 0.2271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2224
Previous Daily Low 0.2132
Previous Weekly High 0.2358
Previous Weekly Low 0.1917
Previous Monthly High 0.2358
Previous Monthly Low 0.1684
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2167
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2189
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2127
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2083
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2035
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2219
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2268
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2311

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

