  • Ripple trades over 5% lower as the price retreats after the big rally on Wednesday.
  • There is a huge level the price pulled back from to move lower.

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple had a great Wednesday and pushed higher toward the 200 simple moving average (SMA). On Thursday, it all looked so promising as the price started the session higher, but since the price has come crashing down and with further inspection, it's not hard to see why.

The resistance level marked by the orange rectangle below shows that the 50% Fibonacci, 200 SMA and resistance zone all matched up to form the perfect blended resistance area. The bulls just could not take out the level despite a valiant effort to do so. 

Now it seems the price could be heading back to the psychological 0.20 zone, which was a big resistance point earlier in the month. Around that level, the 55 exponential moving average also lies in wait and we could see a pullback there before the upward trend continues. 

Ripple smashes big level

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2145
Today Daily Change -0.0120
Today Daily Change % -5.30
Today daily open 0.2265
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1928
Daily SMA50 0.1786
Daily SMA100 0.2173
Daily SMA200 0.229
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2309
Previous Daily Low 0.2128
Previous Weekly High 0.1999
Previous Weekly Low 0.1784
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.224
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2197
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2159
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2054
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1979
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.234
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2414
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.252

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

New month, new gains? Levels that bulls need to break

New month, new gains? Levels that bulls need to break

A necessary correction – that is the best definition of what happened on April 30, which saw a setback after cryptocurrencies went too far, too fast. Nevertheless, holding onto most gains shows that the trend remains positive.

More Bitcoin News

Bitcoin rally to $17,000 in 6 months, Ethereum 2.0 issuance to reduce to 2 million

Bitcoin rally to $17,000 in 6 months, Ethereum 2.0 issuance to reduce to 2 million

Cryptoassets are not relenting in the fight to start the month of May on a positive note. The cryptocurrency market is mainly in the green led by NEO (4.8%), IOTA (4.36%), Ripple (3.82%), and Ethereum (3.52%).

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls back down, hold above $200

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls back down, hold above $200

Following an incredible rally above $200, Ethereum price extended the bullish action above $225. A new April high was formed at $227, however, the price did not stay up for long as a retreat occurred almost immediately. 

More Ethereum News

IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD bullish interest intact, up 3% on a daily basis

IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD bullish interest intact, up 3% on a daily basis

IOTA price is among the biggest single-digit gainers on the market. It adjusted higher by 3.23% on the day from an opening value of $0.1770. On the upside, an intraday high has been achieved at $0.1839 but ...

More IOTA News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location