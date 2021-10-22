Ripple, XRPUSD is still good, but now that it didn't manage to break above channel resistance line and that some ALTcoins are already at the resistance, then we have to be aware of more complex correction in wave B/2, until we see broken 1.18 bullish confirmation level. Maybe we will see more sideways price action or maybe even a retest of 1.00 – 0.85 support zone.
Ripple 1h Elliott Wave analysis
Ripple is nicely recovering in the 4-hour chart as expected and looks like it's trying to break above channel resistance line that can push the price at least up to 1.25 - 1.40 area for wave (C) or maybe even up to 1.5 - 1.7 area for wave (3). Keep in mind that price may also stay sideways., so invalidation level remains at 0.85.
Ripple 4h Elliott Wave analysis
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
