As per Elliott Wave analysis, Ripple is still doing well in the 4-hour chart, but seems like it's trying to retest 1.0 support level as part of a complex W-X-Y correction in wave (B)/(2) before we will see more upside within wave C/3 least up to 1.25 - 1.40 area or higher. However, there's also a chance for a bullish triangle in wave (B) as a count #2 in case if XRP jumps straight up to 1.25 - 1.40 area. As long as it's trading above 0.85 invalidation level, we remain bullish, but below that level, game could change.
Ripple 4h Elliott Wave Analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pioneer crypto to retrace briefly while altcoins go higher
Bitcoin price continues to move sideways above a crucial psychological level. As long as support holds, BTC is in no trouble, however, if it breaks lower, it will likely drag Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Although this descent is likely to play out in the short term, it may be required to start a second leg-up.
Robinhood is banking on Dogecoin traders as dog-themed altcoins break out
The spike in dog-themed cryptocurrency prices in the ongoing bull run has contributed to a rise in overall crypto market capitalization. Analysts expect the DOGE, SHIB, and AKITA prices to climb higher with the updates in their ecosystem and social dominance.
Shiba Inu price to provide buy opportunity before SHIB doubles again
Shiba Inu price saw a massive up move after it broke out of its consolidation pattern on October 23. This ascent propelled SHIB to a new all-time high. As bulls overextend the rally, however, things need to cool off before another massive rally emerges.
Polkadot price targets all-time highs ahead of parachains launch
Analysts remain optimistic on the Polkadot network’s parachain launch scheduled for November 2021. Though the percentage of DOT tokens staked has dropped consistently, its price continues its upward climb.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.