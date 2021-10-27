As per Elliott Wave analysis, Ripple is still doing well in the 4-hour chart, but seems like it's trying to retest 1.0 support level as part of a complex W-X-Y correction in wave (B)/(2) before we will see more upside within wave C/3 least up to 1.25 - 1.40 area or higher. However, there's also a chance for a bullish triangle in wave (B) as a count #2 in case if XRP jumps straight up to 1.25 - 1.40 area. As long as it's trading above 0.85 invalidation level, we remain bullish, but below that level, game could change.

Ripple 4h Elliott Wave Analysis

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!