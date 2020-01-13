Ripple bearish bias continues, putting to great risk the support at $0.21.

The week commences with the bears in full swing action, targeting last week’s support at $0.20.

Correcting in tandem with Bitcoin, XRP increased in value above $0.21 over the weekend. The trading on Friday left the bulls battered and scared, Ripple price tested the support at $0.20 before the weekend recovery mission came into play.

Ripple is trading at $0.2129 amid the building bearish momentum. At least 1% of the coin’s value has been shed off on Monday. The immediate support remains at $0.21, although the 50 SMA currently at $0.2083 will offer much-needed support.

The Relative Strength Index suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside. At the same time, the resistance at $0.22 will continue to be the uphill task unless Ripple bulls push the price above $0.2250 (previous week resistance) and towards $0.30.

If the ongoing correction continues, tentative support at $0.20 is expected to come in handy. Besides, the accelerated trendline (dotted) and the major trendline are in line to offer more support.

XRP/USD 4-hour support