- Ripple bearish bias continues, putting to great risk the support at $0.21.
- The week commences with the bears in full swing action, targeting last week’s support at $0.20.
Correcting in tandem with Bitcoin, XRP increased in value above $0.21 over the weekend. The trading on Friday left the bulls battered and scared, Ripple price tested the support at $0.20 before the weekend recovery mission came into play.
Ripple is trading at $0.2129 amid the building bearish momentum. At least 1% of the coin’s value has been shed off on Monday. The immediate support remains at $0.21, although the 50 SMA currently at $0.2083 will offer much-needed support.
The Relative Strength Index suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside. At the same time, the resistance at $0.22 will continue to be the uphill task unless Ripple bulls push the price above $0.2250 (previous week resistance) and towards $0.30.
If the ongoing correction continues, tentative support at $0.20 is expected to come in handy. Besides, the accelerated trendline (dotted) and the major trendline are in line to offer more support.
XRP/USD 4-hour support
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
