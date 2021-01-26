Ripple is South Korea’s most popular cryptocurrency, but XRP price stays pressured

- XRP/USD bounces off intraday low of 0.2647, stays below 21-day SMA for fifth day.
- Messari report suggests BTC, XRP are most popular in Korea.
- Multiple falling trend lines, sustained break of previous support line joins trading below key SMAs to keep Ripple bears hopeful.
As per the latest report from Messari, Bitcoin and Ripple are the most popular cryptocurrencies in South Korea. The research relies on the data from Bithumb, Corbit and Coinone for the fiscal year 2019.
While BTC/USD recently justified its market favorite status with a fresh record top, also staying above the key SMAs, Ripple prices are on a shaky ground off-late.
That said, XRP/USD consolidates recent losses while picking up bids from the intraday low to 0.2690 during early Tuesday. Even so, the Ripple prices maintain trading below 21-day SMA while keeping the mid-January’s downside break of an ascending trend line from December 29.
Not only the sustained trading below immediate SMA and extension of the previous support break but downbeat performance under the falling trend lines from January 10 and December 25 also portray XRP/USD weakness.
As a result, the sellers are currently targeting the monthly low of 0.2400 while any further weakness will have to drop beneath the December 23 low of 0.2126 to please the XRP/USD bears.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA, at 0.2881 now, will challenge a two-week-old resistance line near 0.3010.
However, any upside past-0.3010 will have to cross the confluence of 50-day SMA and a downward sloping trend line from the late-December, around 0.3530.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2691
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|0.2677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2891
|Daily SMA50
|0.36
|Daily SMA100
|0.3625
|Daily SMA200
|0.3072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2853
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2671
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.24
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6817
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2741
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH eyes $3,000 as network activity explodes and scarcity grows
Ethereum has finally hit a clear new all-time high across all exchanges, and it’s currently under a healthy consolidation period. Over the past week, Ethereum’s dominance over the market increased from 13% to 17%, while Bitcoin lost close to five percentage points.
Crypto lawyer Stephen Palley affirms Ripple is a security while XRP price struggles to recover
Back on December 22, 2020, the SEC filed charges against Ripple and two of its executives for allegedly conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering. XRP price plummeted and lost more than 60% of its value within a week after the announcement.
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar primed for a 10% short-term upswing amid massive network expansion
Stellar had tremendous success in 2021, reaching a high of $0.411 after a massive 230% price explosion. The digital asset has outperformed several other coins, including Bitcoin, and could be poised to rise even higher amid positive metrics shown by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF).
BTC rally back to $40,000 in jeopardy as Grayscale’s demand diminishes
Bitcoin is trading slightly above $33,000 after plunging from January’s peak near $42,000. Investors, speculators, and analysts believe that the pioneer cryptocurrency can hit price levels beyond $40,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.