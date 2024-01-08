- XRP price bounces back after a 12.5% decline over the past week ahead of expected spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
- Ripple CTO David Schwartz states that the crypto market is still in its early stages and that a "winner" is yet to be found.
- Schwartz reiterates Ripple's strategy of reducing XRP holdings as quickly as possible.
XRP price is noting the initiation of a comeback ahead of the potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple had its moment during the lawsuit proceedings last year and is now set to experience bullishness from broader market cues.
Ripple CTO shares company plans
The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ripple, David Schwartz, recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to answer a couple of questions regarding the company and its plans. Replying to a tweet about Ripple's core business regarding XRP dumping, Schwartz noted,
"Ripple has two choices. We can continue to hold as much XRP as we do or we can reduce the amount of XRP that we hold. There really isn't any third option. Ripple's original plan was to reduce our XRP holdings as quickly as we could.
The Ripple executive further stated that, according to him, the crypto space is still in its early stages and that finding a winner is going to take some time. He said that the crypto market is dominated by factors that affect all cryptocurrencies equally and drew a comparison between crypto and the search engine space.
"The same thing happened with search in the 90's,” said Schwartz. “If I was trying to hire you to work at Google, I would explain to you that search is the next big thing and the market was going to explode and make us one of the world's most valuable companies.”
But I could also say that trying to hire people at [Ask.com, AltaVista, Lycos, Yahoo, Ask Jeeves],” Schwartz continued. “The market started working out that search was a big deal before it was able to work out that Google would be the winner.
This is a bold comparison, considering that Alphabet, Google's parent company, is the fourth biggest company in the world today, with a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion. While Ripple may or may not reach this market capitalization even when the crypto market peaks, it certainly is among the top crypto assets already.
XRP price to see growth
XRP price, trading at $0.562 at the time of writing, bounced off the crucial support of $0.551 after falling by nearly 12.5% in the past week. This two-month low price point has been tested as support and resistance multiple times in the past, and falling through it would have boosted the bearish momentum.
However, if the altcoin can maintain the newfound bullish momentum and recover to $0.600, it might be able to wipe off the losses witnessed in the past week. This is a likely outcome considering the upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval, which might trigger a bull run in the next 48 hours.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the money flows into Bitcoin and the altcoins take a hit, XRP price might see a decline to $0.540, losing which would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
