Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse opens up on Ripple-MoneyGram partnership

Garlinghouse believes that the partnership is positive for the whole crypto industry.

As per a 2017 Financial Times report, MoneyGram owns about 5% of the global remittance market.

Ripple and MoneyGram recently entered a partnership wherein MoneyGram will be using Ripple’s xRapid to settle cross-border payments using the XRP token. Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the partnership will help Ripple disrupt the cross-border payments industry.

Garlinghouse said:

“The deal is a big step for Ripple, but I think it’s even a bigger step for the overall industry. There’s been a lot of excitement around what blockchain and digital assets and crypto can mean for the industry and I think it’s the reason why players Facebook are diving in also. But we haven’t yet seen much beyond experimentation. And at Ripple, I think we are the market leader because we have matured aggressively and we’re really solving real problems for real customers. MoneyGram is just the manifestation of that. And as the second largest global remittance company, we’re able to have a big impact with one customer and one partner in this.”

As part of the partnership, Ripple will buy up to a 10% stake in MoneyGram at $4.10 per share. Ripple currently has an investment worth $30 million, which MoneyGram can bring up to $50 million if they want to. Garlinghouse then talked about the progress made on the xRapid platform, which was launched in October 2018:

“…with this new product around liquidity, we’re now enabling liquidity into the Mexican peso and the Philippine peso. We certainly expect to be much broader than that, but we’ve only been live with this product for about six or seven months. So we feel like we’ve made tremendous progress in a short amount of time. We’re going to continue to invest with the customers we have today as well as expand the number of corridors we have globally.”

He also shared his views on Facebook entering the crypto market, calling it a positive development: