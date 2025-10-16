Ripple acquires GTreasury for $1 billion in latest push into corporate finance

Ripple announced the acquisition of risk management software company GTreasury for $1 billion as it plans to expand its payment solution to the corporate finance and cash management market.

Ripple reveals $1 billion purchase of treasury management firm GTreasury

Ripple has acquired GTreasury, a leading provider of treasury and risk management software, for $1 billion, according to a statement on Thursday.

The deal, expected to close in the coming months, aims to deepen Ripple's presence in corporate finance by maximizing over four decades of GTreasury's experience in the field.

"For too long, money has been stuck in slow, outdated payments systems and infrastructure, causing unnecessary delays, high costs, and roadblocks to entering new markets — problems that blockchain technologies are ideally suited to solve," said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

By integrating blockchain-based settlement into traditional treasury operations, Ripple aims to enable corporations to move funds instantly, cut transaction costs and enhance overall working capital efficiency.

"Payments remains the primary use case for crypto and blockchain," Garlinghouse added in an X post. The Ripple CEO highlighted that the two companies will work together to help CFOs manage a wider range of assets, including stablecoins and tokenized deposits, at scale globally.

Through the purchase, Ripple also plans to help clients access the multi-trillion-dollar global repo market through prime broker Hidden Road, allowing them to earn more on short-term assets and facilitate real-time cross-border payments at competitive rates.

"This acquisition is a watershed moment for treasury management. [...] By joining Ripple, we are accelerating our vision from managing capital to activating it," said GTreasury CEO, Renaat Ver Eecke.

The move marks Ripple's latest push into the traditional finance ecosystem, following its earlier purchase of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion in April and stablecoin payments platform Rail in August. It is also Ripple's second-largest purchase in 2025.

Meanwhile, Ripple announced a partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB) earlier in the month to advance blockchain innovation and digital asset adoption across the region. It also partnered with Japanese firm SBI Holdings in August to begin distributing the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan.