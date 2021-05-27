The new bridge will allow Ren’s ERC-20 representations of BTC, BCH, DOGE, FIL, LUNA, ZEC, and DGB can now be transferred onto the Polygon network.
The launch of the new Polygon x RenVM Bridge was announced to Twitter by Polygon on May 28, who emphasized the bridge will allow Bitcoin and other assets to be used on the high-speed and low-cost layer-two.
Ren and Polygon have teamed up to launch a bridge allowing BTC and other assets to be transferred between Bitcoin and the Ethereum scaling solution.
Ren’s ERC-20 representations of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Filecoin, Terra, Zcash, and DigiByte can now be used on the Polygon network. The assets can already be traded and pooled on top Polygon-based DEX, QuickSwap, with the team also hinting at future yield opportunities for the tokens on Polygon deployments of Curve Finance and BadgerDAO.
Speaking to Cointelegraph, a Ren representative indicated the team plans to launch more bridges to high-speed scalable networks in the near future.
Since launching the RenVM one year ago, Ren has emerged as a leading portal allowing wrapped versions of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zcash, and other layer-one assets to be traded on the Ethereum mainnet. Roughly $246.3 million worth of assets were bridged using RenVM over the past seven days.
According to DeFi Llama, the RenVM is currently the 30th-largest decentralized finance protocol with a total value locked, or TVL, of $573 million.
Polygon has recently emerged as the leading layer-two scaling solution by TVL and the second-largest DeFi protocol overall with roughly $10.3 billion worth of assets currently held on the network. On May 25, it was announced that famed billionaire investor Mark Cuban had invested in Polygon.
However, competition among layer-twos is heating up, with Arbitrum targeting its mainnet launch for May 28, and Optimism aiming to go live in July.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA prepares for 35% run-up to pre-crash levels
Cardano price shows that its 22% upswing has exhausted the momentum, leading to a correction. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.488 to $1.566 will most likely trigger a 35% bull rally.
PayPal expands operations to allow users to send Bitcoin to crypto exchanges
PayPal and its subsidiary Venmo would enable customers to withdraw their crypto holdings to third-party platforms soon. The new capability would enable users to send Bitcoin not only to one another but also to crypto exchanges.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE delays its 45% advance
Dogecoin price shows a lack of buyers despite bouncing from a critical demand zone. A retest of the immediate support level at $0.328 might propel DOGE with 45% to $0.481.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB looks to resume 50% rally
Shiba Inu price has drifted downwards since the May 24 breakout, finding support at the symmetrical triangle’s upper trend line and resistance at the 50 four-hour SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.