- Reddit announced it would bring an end to the Community Points program due to the requirement of excessive resources.
- As a result of the announcement, Reddit-associated tokens MOON, BRICK & DONUT crashed by 44% to 85%.
- The crash led to significant losses to investors, with some even claiming this to be a rug pull.
While the main attention of the crypto market is currently on the ongoing spot Bitcoin ETF approval saga, most missed out on what is going on with Reddit. The social media platform that became a part of the crypto community three years ago is shutting down its program, which resulted in significant crashes for its associated tokens.
Reddit shuts down the three-year-old program
Reddit Director of Consumer and Product Communications, Tim Rathschmidt, in an interview with TechCrunch, stated that the social media platform would be winding down Community Points. The program that started three years ago was set to be an incentive for rewarding creators and developers.
As part of this program, Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens MOON, BRICK and DONUT were given out as rewards. MOON acted as the native asset of the crypto community on the platform; BRICKS was distributed as a rewards, and DONUT was also a native token of another subreddit.
Adding to the announcement, Rathschmidt noted,
“Though we saw some future opportunities for Community Points, the resourcing needed was unfortunately too high to justify. The regulatory environment has since added to that effort. Though the moderators and communities that supported Community Points have been incredible partners — as it’s evolved, the product is no longer set up to scale.”
The program is expected to be winded down gradually and come to an end completely by November 2023.
Reddit tokens crash and burn
The tokens associated with the social media platform faced a steep drop as their prices witnessed a free fall following the announcement. MOON price is currently down by more than 85% in the past 24 hours. Similarly, BRICKS has crashed by 50.65% while DONUT is noting a near 48% decline in its value in the same duration.
MOON, BRICK, DONUT 1-day chart
Even though the crash is closely associated with the Reddit program coming to an end, some considered it to be the result of a potential rug pull conducted by Reddit. A rug pull is a malicious maneuver in the cryptocurrency industry where developers abandon a project and run away with investors' funds. Blockchain security insight provider, Jameson Lopp, tweeted the picture of a comment stating the person lost thousands of dollars, captioning it rugged.
Rugged. pic.twitter.com/KRxl9W3G64— Jameson Lopp (@lopp) October 17, 2023
Regardless of whether this was sarcastic in nature or sincere, the truth of the matter is that MOON, BRICK and DONUT holders are facing disastrous losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
