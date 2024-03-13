- Prices of Moon and Donut increase in hopes of huge upsides following Reddit's IPO.
- Investors must exercise caution as a poor IPO may lead to a correction.
- Reddit's success may prompt more Web2 Platforms to launch crypto tokens.
Two Reddit-based tokens, r/CryptoCurrency Moons (MOON) and Donut (DONUT), have seen significant increases in their price and market capitalization after months of low trading activity and stagnant prices as Reddit’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) on March 21 draws closer.
Also read: Bitcoin cleared $70,000 and Ethereum, $4,000: What’s next for crypto?
Reddit IPO FOMO triggers cryptocurrency rally
MOON, which is used to reward and tip users that contribute to the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit, rose more than 29% in the past seven days and 104% on a month-on-month basis, according to data from Coingecko. Its market capitalization has also experienced steady growth since February 23, with almost a 2x increase.
DONUT, on the other hand, a community token for rewarding contributors to the r/ethtrader subreddit, spiked more than 100% in the past 24 hours before a slight correction. It has risen more than 117% week-on-week and 215% month-on-month.
The major reason for the increase in these tokens’ prices is the rising attention around Reddit's upcoming IPO. Reddit is targeting a valuation of about $6.4 billion through the sale of 22 million shares, priced in the range of $31 and $34. As a result, investors are accumulating its underlying community tokens with the expectation of a huge bull run in the hope of a successful IPO.
Another reason MOON and DONUT have risen is because of the wider crypto bull market. Trending crypto prices and predictions have prompted more discussions in these subreddit crypto communities where they are used for rewards. Hence, giving room for more exchange of tokens among community members.
We can see proof of this in the slower price growth of r/FortNiteBR Bricks (BRICK), another community token for rewarding contributors to the Fortnite subreddit. Compared to MOON and DONUT, which are crypto-focused, BRICK is yet to catch the grove.
DONUT/USD 1-hour chart
Poor IPO may lead to a correction
Investors must exercise caution amidst the increasing prices as a poor IPO may cause a correction. This is because the IPO market recovery has recently been quite uneven.
For example, the IPOs of Arm Holdings, Instacart (CART.O), and Birkenstock (BIRK.N) in Q4 2023 were somewhat poor. In addition, Reddit has never turned a profit since its launch in 2005, and its method of content moderation may invite serious regulatory scrutiny.
A weak IPO for Reddit could weigh on its underlying community tokens the way its success might cause a price boost.
It's almost the same scenario as with layer one blockchain networks and the underlying tokens that run on them – if they experience a decline, it's likely the tokens that run on them will catch some of the impact.
Reddit's success may prompt more Web2 Platforms to launch crypto tokens
Even with these challenges, Reddit's IPO may still turn out a success and prove beneficial to its community tokens. This may serve as a catalyst for other web2 social platforms like Telegram and X (formerly Twitter), which are considering launching their own crypto tokens.
For example, Telegram had earlier announced ad revenue sharing using Toncoin, and X’s CEO Elon Musk has reiterated his ambition on several occasions to launch a payment/reward coin on Twitter. And maybe Meta may finally achieve progress with its several efforts to launch a crypto token for its family of apps.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon powers restaking protocol developing L2 chain, plugs into MATIC’s AggLayer
Polygon’s zero-knowledge rollup technology (zk-rollup) will help build a Layer 2 chain for restaking crypto assets. Swell has chosen Polygon’s AggLayer to power its project, according to an announcement on Wednesday.
DeFi TVL crosses $100 billion for first time since May 2022
DeFi protocol tokens see double-digit gains on Wednesday as the Dencun upgrade goes live on the Ethereum mainnet. Ethereum’s key technical update has resulted in a resurgence of the DeFi narrative.
XRP price climbs 17% weekly, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse comments whether XRP is the next Bitcoin
XRP price corrected after hitting its year-to-date peak of $0.7440. Despite its recent pullback, XRP price yielded nearly 17% weekly gains for holders ahead of the upcoming deadline in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
Meme coin season ends abruptly, whales transfer large volumes of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and PEPE to exchanges
Whales are transferring their meme coin holdings to centralized exchange wallets, in large volumes. Specifically, three popular meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB), PEPE, and Dogecoin (DOGE), have seen a spike in exchange transfers.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates an increase to $100,000, but when?
Bitcoin price set up a new all-time high of $69,210 on March 5 on the BitStamp exchange. BTC volatility seems to have dried up, leaving it consolidating above the $61,782 support level.