- Quant price holds steady near $100.70 on Thursday after rebounding from a key support level earlier this week.
- On-chain metrics highlight bullish momentum, with QNT’s Spot Taker CVD turning positive and trending upward.
- Robinhood EU expands crypto offerings, enabling European users to trade QNT tokens.
Quant (QNT) price is stabilizing near $100.70 on Thursday after rebounding from a key support level earlier this week. On-chain data reinforces the bullish outlook, with QNT’s Spot Taker Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) turning positive and trending upward, signaling increased buy-side dominance. Adding to the positive sentiment, Robinhood EU has announced that its European customers can now access QNT trading, potentially expanding the token’s investor base.
Quant bulls take control of the momentum
CryptoQuant data, as shown in the graph below, highlights buying pressure on Quant. The Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for QNT has been positive, has increased since mid-April, and is reaching levels not seen since February. This indicator measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over 3 months. When 90-day CVD is positive and increasing, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase, while a negative and decreasing value indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.
QNT Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant
On Monday, Robinhood Crypto EU announced that it is expanding crypto offerings, enabling European users to trade QNT tokens. It also added Solana blockchain memecoins Popcat (POPCAT) and Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT).
Listing these tokens is a positive catalyst that will likely drive short-term price increases due to increased visibility and retail investor access. However, the longevity of these price movements depends on sustained trading volume, community engagement, and broader market conditions.
Starting today, European customers can now trade $POPCAT, $PNUT, and $QNT. pic.twitter.com/YJSrYTeKp7— Robinhood Crypto EU (@RobinhoodCrypto) May 12, 2025
Quant Price Forecast: QNT rebounds from key support level
Quant price retested and found support around the daily level at $94.3 on Tuesday, and rebounded the next day. At the time of writing on Thursday, it hovers around $100.7.
If QNT holds above the daily support at $94.3, it could extend the rally to retest its 50% price retracement level (drawn from the December high of $171.7 to the April low of $59.2) at $115.4.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 71 above its overbought level of 70, pointing upwards, indicating strong bullish momentum. However, traders should be cautious as the chances of a pullback are high due to the overbought condition. Another possibility is that the RSI remains above the overbought level of 70 and continues its upward trend.
QNT/USDT daily chart
However, if QNT closes below $94.3, it would extend the decline to retest its next weekly support at $84.2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
