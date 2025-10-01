- Pump.fun surges amid optimism across the crypto market.
- Pump.fun meme coin launchpad revenue rises to $1.33 million on Tuesday after falling to $753K earlier in September.
- A strong technical structure supports PUMP's short-term bullish outlook.
Pump.fun (PUMP) is gaining bullish momentum, advancing up over 13% to trade at $0.0067 on Wednesday. After surging to a new all-time high of $0.0089 on September 14, the meme coin platform native token trimmed most of the gains, testing support at around $0.0048.
PUMP's correction reflected negative sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, in addition to pressure from profit-taking activity following the rally.
Pump.fun revenue rises as crypto sentiment improves
The notion that September is generally a bearish month for crypto suppressed activities across the board] with meme coin launchpad Pump.fun experiencing a significant decline in revenue.
According to DefiLlama, Pump.fun's revenue dropped 69% from a record high of $2.44 million on September 15 to about $753,000 last Sunday. As sentiment across the crypto market improves, interest in meme coins grows, as evidenced by the DEX revenue increasing to $1.33 million by Monday.
Pump.fun revenue | Source: DefiLlama
Pump.fun conducts frequent token buybacks using the revenue from the launchpad. Therefore, when revenue declines, buybacks also reduce. If revenue steadily rises in October and through the fourth quarter, PUMP could extend the rally above the psychological level at $0.0100.
Pump.fun has also experienced a significant increase in DEX volume, from the lowest level in September at $57 million to $102 million by Tuesday.
Pump.fun DEX volume | Source: DefiLlama
Technical outlook: Pump bulls tighten grip
Pump.fun is currently holding above $0.0067 at the time of writing, after pulling back from an intraday high of $0.0069. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently approaching overbought territory, supports the token's short-term bullish structure.
A buy signal maintained by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests that bullish momentum is robust and may continue to support the uptrend as investors seek to increase risk exposure. The green histogram bars above the mean line hint at a grounded bullish outlook.
PUMP/USDT daily chart
A potential price movement above the next key hurdle at $0.0070 would go a long way in encouraging traders to increase exposure, anticipating a breakout toward PUMP's record high of $0.0089.
Traders should be cautiously optimistic as the RSI approaches overbought territory. Extremely high RSI readings in this region are often a precursor to sudden pullbacks, as observed after the rally to new record highs in mid-September.
Other key areas of interest for traders are the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0058, the 50-period EMA at $0.0057 and the 200-day EMA at $0.0055, all of which could serve as tentative support if PUMP reverses the trend.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
