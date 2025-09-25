- Pump.fun decreases 41% from its record high, as volatility ravages across the crypto market.
- Pump.fun meme coin launchpad revenue declines by more than half to $945k, from a $2.44 million September peak.
- Pump.fun's DEX volume is also on a steep decline, averaging $77 million amid widespread risk-off sentiment.
Pump.fun (PUMP) extends the decline from its record high of $0.0089, trading at $0.0053 at the time of writing on Thursday. The token native to the meme coin launchpad has trimmed most of the gains accrued in September, mirroring the risk-off sentiment prevailing in the broader cryptocurrency market.
Pump.fun platform revenue, volume slide
Pump.fun's dominance in the meme coin launchpad sector has largely hinged on the platform's revenue, which exceeded $7 million in January but declined in the following months through to August before picking up pace in September, following the launch of PUMP, the native token.
According to DefiLlama, Pump.fun's revenue increased to $2.44 million on September 15, a day after the price of PUMP hit a new record high of $0.0089. However, the trend has since been downhill, with the revenue count averaging $945,000 on Thursday. The decline comes amid a wider correction in the cryptocurrency market, driven by risk-off sentiment stemming from macroeconomic uncertainty in the United States (US).
Despite the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowering interest rates to the range of 4.00%-4.25%, citing the need to support a weaker labor market, other economic factors, such as inflation, cast doubts on the central bank's dovish outlook for the rest of the year.
Pump.fun revenue stats | Source: DefiLlama
The recent uptrend in Decentralized Exchange (DEX) trading volume, which peaked at $182 million on September 16, hit a sudden roadblock, paving the way for a steep decline to approximately $77 million on Thursday. This drop highlights slowing activity on the meme coin launchpad, often driven by sentiment and euphoria. If the trend persists in the coming days and weeks, it could become increasingly difficult to sustain the PUMP price recovery, further dampening investor interest.
Pump.fun DEX volume stats | Source: DefiLlama
Pump.fun is among the platforms that place great emphasis on token buybacks, with most of the revenue being channeled toward this initiative. Hence, declining revenue and volume could have a direct impact on PUMP's performance.
Technical outlook: Can PUMP defend key support?
PUMP offers short-term recovery signals on the 4-hour chart, supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rising to 37 from near oversold conditions this week. If the RSI breaks above the dotted descending trendline and steadies toward the midline, it will indicate bullish momentum is building and support a recovery in the PUMP price.
PUMP/USDT 4-hour chart
Still, traders should be cautious, considering the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0055 is likely to delay the uptrend. The 50-period EMA at $0.0062 is on the cusp of forming a Death Cross pattern if it closes below the 100-period EMA.
This is a bearish technical pattern that highlights negative sentiment, likely encouraging traders to reduce their exposure. Price action below the immediate support at around $0.0050, marked in green on the 4-hour chart above, could drive PUMP toward the next demand area at around $0.0040.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top Crypto Gainers: Aethir, Aster, and Flare rally hits double-digit rise
Aethir (ATH), Aster (ASTER) and Flare (FLR) rallied and posted double-digit gains in the last 24 hours from press time, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market. The technical outlook of ATH, ASTER, and FLR suggests further upside movement, driven by increased bullish momentum.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA set for further decline on profit-taking acceleration, selling pressure
Cardano (ADA) is trading in the red at around $0.80 as of Thursday’s writing, following a close below the ascending trendline earlier this week. On-chain data paints a bearish picture as holders realize profits and increase selling pressure.
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB
China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative
Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the $4,000 support on Wednesday as its funding rates flipped negative amid steady outflows in ETFs tracking its price. Ethereum funding rates turned negative on Wednesday, marking the second time this week, after flashing red on Monday following the large leverage flush.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.