Popular ETH wallet and browser extension, MetaMask, has recently unveiled a significant application upgrade - MetaMask Version 8. The new version heavily focuses on privacy and encryption. The wallet’s new “Unparalleled Privacy Control” feature protects user information while connecting the app to a certain website.

MetaMask V8 lets users select more than one account for a specific website or even create a new account specifically for a site. Users “decide what each site has access to,” added the firm.

Today we are beginning to roll out a big update: MetaMask Version 8!https://t.co/N5ztv2pZGd — MetaMask (@metamask_io) July 2, 2020

According to MetaMask, most of the online cryptocurrency wallets available are vulnerable to disclosing private data by providing a single account.

Most wallets today either manage a single account or expose the currently selected user current account to all connected sites - broadly revealing users’ private information.

The new version also includes an account-login update based on MetaMask’s proprietary permissions system (EIP 2255). This allows users to stay logged in on different websites with different accounts at the same time.

In addition to this, MetaMask has also introduced some encryption features for devs. The company has boosted the app’s security with its new LavaMoat tool - a set of new tools for securing JavaScript projects against attacks looking to steal users’ private keys.