- Polygon price trades in green on Tuesday after finding support around a key zone the previous day.
- On-chain data paints a bullish picture with rising Open Interest, stablecoin market capitalization, and growing dominance over non-USD stablecoins.
- The technical outlook suggests a potential rally, with POL targeting levels above $0.33.
Polygon (POL) ex-MATIC trades in green, above $0.28 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after finding support around a key zone earlier this week. Strengthening on-chain metrics further support the rally continuation with rising Open Interest (OI) and stablecoin market capitalization, alongside growing dominance, over non-USD stablecoins. The technical setup suggests POL could rally beyond the $0.33 mark if momentum holds.
POL’s derivatives and on-chain metrics show bullish bias
Futures’ OI in Polygon at exchanges rose from $115.46 million on Friday to $177.29 million on Monday, the highest level since December 10 and has been consistently rising. Rising OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current POL price rally.
Polygon Open Interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Data from crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama shows that Polygon’s stablecoin market capitalization has risen sharply since mid-August and currently stands at $2.95 billion on Tuesday, the highest level since mid-July 2021. Such stablecoin activity and value increase on the POL project indicate a bullish outlook, as they boost network usage and can attract more users to the ecosystem.
POL stablecoin market capitalization chart. Source: DefiLlama
Additionally, Polygon supplies more than half of all non-USD stablecoins, with a lifetime transfer volume of $3.2 billion, further supporting the bullish view.
Polygon Price Forecast: POL momentum indicator hints at a bullish rally
Polygon price rallied over 8% on Sunday and broke above the key resistance zone extending from $0.25–$0.27 levels. On Monday, it declined slightly, retested, and found support in the zone. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it is extending its gains by more than 5%, trading above $0.28.
If Polygon continues its upward momentum and closes above its weekly resistance at $0.29, it could extend the rally toward its next daily resistance at $0.33.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 64, above its neutral level of 50 and points upward, indicating strong bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bullish crossover on Sunday, generating a buy signal and further supporting the bullish view.
POL/USDT daily chart
However, if POL faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its lower boundary of the support zone at $0.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as market sentiment steadies
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 following recent corrections. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds.
Crypto Gainers: Bitget jumps on Morph Chain deal, Ondo and Fartcoin extend recovery
Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives.
Coinbase unveils new futures product aimed at traditional equities investors
Coinbase (COIN) plans to launch the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, aiming to provide traders exposure to the Magnificent 7 tech stocks and BlackRock's crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
DOGE bounces off key support as CleanCore Solutions secures $175 million for Dogecoin treasury
Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $0.210 support following CleanCore Solutions' (ZONE) announcement of a $175 million private placement to establish the first official treasury for the meme coin, in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.