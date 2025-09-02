- Curve DAO price extends its recovery on Tuesday after finding support near its 200-day EMA.
- Santiment data shows that large wallets are accumulating CRV tokens.
- The technical outlook suggests a recovery ahead as the 4-hour chart indicates a bullish divergence in play.
Curve DAO (CRV) is extending its recovery trading above $0.75 at the time of writing on Tuesday after holding support at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) the previous day. The accumulation of CRV tokens by large wallets and a bullish divergence on the 4-hour chart indicate improving momentum, raising the prospects of a sustained rebound in the upcoming days.
CRV whales buy dips while bullish bets continue to rise
Santiment’s Supply Distribution data supports a bullish outlook for Curve DAO, as the number of large-wallet holders (whales) is increasing.
The metric indicates that whales holding between 10 million and 100 million CRV tokens (blue line) have accumulated 13.3 million tokens from Friday to Tuesday. During the same period, wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 million (red line) and those with 1 million to 10 million have shed 12.56 million CRV tokens.
This shows that the second cohort of whales could have fallen prey to the capitulation event. In contrast, the first set of wallets seized the opportunity and accumulated Curve DAO at a discount.
CRV supply distribution metric chart. Source: Santiment
Looking at the derivatives data further supports the bullish outlook. Coinglass’s long-to-short ratio for CRV reads 1.01 on Tuesday, nearly its monthly high, suggesting that traders are betting for the asset price to rally.
CRV long-to-short ratio chart
Curve DAO Price Forecast: CRV shows signs of a reversal
Curve DAO failed to close above the daily resistance level at $0.81 on August 27 and declined by 8.6% until Monday, retesting its 200-day EMA at $0.71. At the time of writing on Tuesday, CRV rebounds, trading above $0.75.
If the 200-day EMA at $0.71 continues to hold as support, CRV could extend the recovery toward its daily resistance at $0.81.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart read 40, pointing upward toward its neutral level of 50, indicating signs of fading bearish momentum.
CRV/USDT daily chart
Looking at the 4-hour chart, CRV shows a bullish RSI divergence in play. The formation of a lower low on Monday contrasts with the RSI’s higher highs during the same period. This development is termed a bullish divergence and often signals a trend reversal or a short-term rally.
If CRV recovers, it could extend the advance toward its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart at $0.79. A successful close above this level could extend the gains toward its next resistance at $0.84.
CRV/USDT 4-hour chart
However, if CRV faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its Monday’s low at $0.71.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as market sentiment steadies
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 following recent corrections. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds.
Crypto Gainers: Bitget jumps on Morph Chain deal, Ondo and Fartcoin extend recovery
Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives.
Coinbase unveils new futures product aimed at traditional equities investors
Coinbase (COIN) plans to launch the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, aiming to provide traders exposure to the Magnificent 7 tech stocks and BlackRock's crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
DOGE bounces off key support as CleanCore Solutions secures $175 million for Dogecoin treasury
Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $0.210 support following CleanCore Solutions' (ZONE) announcement of a $175 million private placement to establish the first official treasury for the meme coin, in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.