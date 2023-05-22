Share:

MATIC price is currently sideways bound but is finding the strength to begin recovering to $1.

The faith of Polygon investors is visible in the increasing concentration of mid-term holders, who will HODL until profits are guaranteed.

Nearly half of the entire circulating supply bought between the current price and $1 will become profitable if MATIC rallies by 15%.

MATIC price over the month has lost its $1 mark, which in the case of this altcoin is a key psychological support level. For a little over the last two weeks, investors have been awaiting a climb back to this level so that their supply no longer bears losses.

MATIC price could recover

MATIC price is currently trading at $0.87, and in order to return to the $1 mark, the cryptocurrency needs to chart a 15% rally. One of the most crucial factors in enabling this recovery is the investors who have been sitting patiently waiting for their opportunity to claim profits.

MATIC/USD 1-day chart

This is evident in the rise in “Cruisers” or mid-term hodlers. This cohort comprises of investors that have been holding their MATIC for more than a month. At the start of the month, these addresses controlled about 70% of the entire circulating supply, whereas, at the moment, they hold over 75% of the supply.

MATIC supply distribution by time held

Their conviction is imbued into the current short-term holders, too, since they have seen nothing but losses over the past three weeks. As observed in the chart below, for the entire month of May, all the transactions conducted on-chain have cumulatively led to network-wide losses. Thus naturally, holders will refrain from offloading until they have certainty that their selling will bear them profits.

MATIC network-wide losses

The close possibility of large-scale profits for MATIC holders would come only when the altcoin has climbed back up to the $1 mark. The reason behind this is that about 83k investors purchased a little over 5.1 billion MATIC between the current price of $0.87 and $1.

Of this 5.1 billion MATIC, 4.5 billion were bought between $0.91 and $1 and another 650 million MATIC was purchased at $0.88 and $0.91. These tokens represent more than half of the entire 9.2 billion MATIC circulating supply.

MATIC GIOM

Therefore, as long as these investors keep themselves from selling, MATIC price has a good chance of making it to $1. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also climbing out of the bearish zone, nearing the neutral line at 50.0, and once it breaches the same, an uptick in price can be expected too.