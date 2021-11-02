- Polkadot price witnessed a surge of over 20% on November 1 and reached a new all-time high at $51.49.
- The blockchain network recently revealed a successful passage of a proposal to enable registration and crowd loan for developers.
- Polkadot is also anticipating the launch of parachains on November 11.
Polkadot price reached a new all-time high of $51.49 on bullish sentiment as the blockchain recently revealed another positive development for the network. Following the announcement of parachains announced on October 13, the demand for DOT increased.
Polkadot council approves parachain motion
The Polkadot team revealed that the motion to enable parachain registration and crowdloans has passed the Polkadot’s council and will be moving forward to a public referendum.
The proposal would allow developers to register parachains and seek funding for projects. This latest development comes less than a month after the blockchain announced that its parachains are ready to launch, setting the date for November 11.
The first batch of parachain auctions would last five weeks, with one auction held per week. Parachains are not new, as they were already deployed on Polkadot’s canary network Kusama since June 2021.
Projects on the Kusama network required developers to use KSM to secure slots. However, with the recent motion going through by the Polkadot council, developers can use DOT going forward instead.
The final stage for the proposal would require an approval from a public referendum. If the motion passes, parachain teams would be able to register their parachains and open a crowdloan on November 4.
Polkadot price skyrocketed to a new all-time high following the announcement, gaining over 20% on November 1.
Polkadot price prepares ascent toward $80
Polkadot price appears to have formed an ascending parallel channel on the daily chart, as DOT continues trending higher.
The next target for DOT is at the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $55.59, then at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $62.75. The topside trend line of the parallel channel suggests that Polkadot price could eventually hit $80.39, if the altcoin sees a substantial increase in buy orders.
The first line of defense for Polkadot price is at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $42.55, which sits near the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
DOT/USDT daily chart
If DOT retraces and sees a spike in selling pressure, the token may drop toward the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $39.94, before falling lower toward the 50-day SMA at $36.71, then toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $35.79.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano developing a bear trap pattern, ADA poised for spike higher to $3
Cardano price is on its ninth consecutive week of weekly candlestick closes below the open – that’s a bearish near-term record no primary market cap cryptocurrency can match. But the constriction has been so prolonged that a breakout now could ...
Dogecoin targets $0.5 as DOGE finds dip buyers
Dogecoin price is down nearly 21% since tagging the $0.34 value area. Sellers had pushed Dogecoin to a 26% loss from $0.34, but buyers stepped in. Dogecoin price is in its third consecutive day of testing the weekly Tenkan-Sen (thick blue line) as support.
SafeMoon price to find support while buyers eye return to $0.000007
SafeMoon price, along with Shiba Inu, was one of the biggest surprises of October. However, threats of a deeper pullback could be dismissed given the deep retracement that occurred over the weekend, followed by solid dip-buying.
Shiba Inu prints bullish continuation pattern towards $0.00011
Shiba Inu price was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises for October. Very few cryptocurrencies in October can claim a monthly close of over 830% from the open. Fewer still can claim to have reached highs as much as 1,138% above ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.