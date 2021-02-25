Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT aims for a bullish reversal to new all-time highs

- Polkadot price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- DOT faces only one critical resistance level before a massive 30% breakout.
- Polkadot bulls seem to have the upper hand after establishing a higher low.
Polkadot had a significant correction from its all-time high of $42.28 down to a low of $26.5. However, the digital asset has recovered and seems ready for a new leg up if a critical resistance barrier at $34 breaks.
Polkadot price could rally to new all-time highs on descending triangle breakout
On the 4-hour chart, Polkadot price has established a descending triangle pattern with a clear resistance level located at $34. The current price is right below this key barrier.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above $34 should quickly drive Polkadot price towards $44, a 28% move calculated using the height from the top of the pattern to the lower trendline. The trading volume of Polkadot has declined notably in the past 24 hours which indicates that a major move might be underway.
However, if Polkadot price is rejected at the key resistance level of $34, the digital asset can plummet down to the lower boundary of the descending triangle pattern at $30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
