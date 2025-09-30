- Pi Network extends the consolidation phase for the fifth straight day.
- PI registered a 42% decline during the Consensus 2025 event attended by Pi Network’s co-founder, Nicolas Kokkalis.
- The upcoming Token 2049 conference will have PI co-founder Chengdiao Fan as a speaker, risking a similar correction in the token.
Pi Network (PI) price edges lower by 1% at the time of writing on Tuesday, ahead of the Token 2049 event in Singapore, which PI co-founder Chengdiao Fan will attend. However, the public appearances of Pi Network’s co-founders have met with significant pushback, suggesting that Chengdiao Fan's visit to Token 2049 could result in a PI pullback similar to the crash seen at Consensus 2025 in Toronto.
Pi Network remains vulnerable ahead of the Token 2049
Pi Network’s co-founder, Chengdiao Fan, will make a public appearance at the Token 2049 event in Singapore on Wednesday. Fan will give a talk on “Crypto’s Future: From Liquidity to Utility - Web3 Pathways to Innovation,” which aligns with the ongoing Pi Network Hackathon, boosting development and the ongoing protocol shift to Stellar version 23.
However, public appearances of PI co-founders carry the risk of a potential sell-off wave, as seen previously at the first-ever event visit by Nicolas Kokkalis to Consensus 2025, which took place in Toronto between May 14 and May 16, coinciding with a 42% decline in the PI price. A more recent example of this was the visit of Kokkalis and Fan to the community meetup in Seoul on September 22, which resulted in a nearly 20% pullback.
With Fan coming to the Token 2049 stage on Wednesday, PI could face another correction.
Pi Network holds steady at a crucial crossroad
Pi Network trades above $0.2600 at press time on Tuesday, holding steady after the 6% crash on Thursday. A potential drop below Thursday’s low at $0.2565 could provide an early signal of a steeper correction as PI remains vulnerable.
Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 29 on the daily chart, hovering near the oversold boundary line, which indicates a saturation in bearish pressure. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) moves closer to its signal line, indicating a potential crossover that would suggest a rise in bullish momentum.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
If the PI token rebounds from the $0.2565 support floor, the crucial areas of resistance would be the $0.3000 psychological level, followed by the overhead trendline at $0.3349.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA rebounds following testing of key support zone
Cardano (ADA) is trading near $0.80 at the time of writing on Tuesday after rebounding from key support on Sunday. The United States SEC has issued a request for prospective issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for several products, including major altcoins.
Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash nears 52-week high, as Aster and Mantle extend gains
Zcash (ZEC), Aster (ASTER), and Mantle (MNT) spearhead the broader cryptocurrency market recovery over the last 24 hours. Zcash rally nears a crucial resistance near $76, aligning with a Fibonacci retracement level, while Aster eyes a pattern breakout rally and Mantle trades within a rising wedge.
SEC halts trading of QMMM stock after shares skyrocketed 2000%
The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it has temporarily halted trading of Nasdaq-listed QMMM Holdings (QMMM) until October 10 over an alleged manipulation of its stock price. The filing claims that QMMM manipulated the trading of its stock through "recommendations".
Bitcoin stabilizes above $114,000 amid government shutdown concerns and anticipation for 'Uptober'
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $114,000 on Monday despite a previous week of consolidation, with prices dipping to $109,000 into the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.