Pi Network extends the consolidation phase for the fifth straight day.

PI registered a 42% decline during the Consensus 2025 event attended by Pi Network’s co-founder, Nicolas Kokkalis.

The upcoming Token 2049 conference will have PI co-founder Chengdiao Fan as a speaker, risking a similar correction in the token.

Pi Network (PI) price edges lower by 1% at the time of writing on Tuesday, ahead of the Token 2049 event in Singapore, which PI co-founder Chengdiao Fan will attend. However, the public appearances of Pi Network’s co-founders have met with significant pushback, suggesting that Chengdiao Fan's visit to Token 2049 could result in a PI pullback similar to the crash seen at Consensus 2025 in Toronto.

Pi Network remains vulnerable ahead of the Token 2049

Pi Network’s co-founder, Chengdiao Fan, will make a public appearance at the Token 2049 event in Singapore on Wednesday. Fan will give a talk on “Crypto’s Future: From Liquidity to Utility - Web3 Pathways to Innovation,” which aligns with the ongoing Pi Network Hackathon, boosting development and the ongoing protocol shift to Stellar version 23.

However, public appearances of PI co-founders carry the risk of a potential sell-off wave, as seen previously at the first-ever event visit by Nicolas Kokkalis to Consensus 2025, which took place in Toronto between May 14 and May 16, coinciding with a 42% decline in the PI price. A more recent example of this was the visit of Kokkalis and Fan to the community meetup in Seoul on September 22, which resulted in a nearly 20% pullback.

With Fan coming to the Token 2049 stage on Wednesday, PI could face another correction.

Pi Network holds steady at a crucial crossroad

Pi Network trades above $0.2600 at press time on Tuesday, holding steady after the 6% crash on Thursday. A potential drop below Thursday’s low at $0.2565 could provide an early signal of a steeper correction as PI remains vulnerable.

Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 29 on the daily chart, hovering near the oversold boundary line, which indicates a saturation in bearish pressure. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) moves closer to its signal line, indicating a potential crossover that would suggest a rise in bullish momentum.

PI/USDT daily price chart.

If the PI token rebounds from the $0.2565 support floor, the crucial areas of resistance would be the $0.3000 psychological level, followed by the overhead trendline at $0.3349.