Pi Network Price Forecast: PI gains traction as Chengdiao Fan talks at Token 2049

- Pi Network recovers over 4% on Wednesday, bouncing off a key support level.
- Chengdiao Fan, co-founder of Pi Network, delivered a talk at the Token2049 conference in Singapore.
- The technical outlook signals a potential rally if intraday gains are sustained.
Pi Network (PI) edges higher by over 4% at the time of writing on Wednesday, as investor sentiment improves amid co-founder Chengdiao Fan delivering a talk on Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Token2049 event in Singapore.
Chengdiao Fan at the Token2049
Unlike the previous public appearances of Pi Network co-founders, which led to sharp corrections, Chengdiao Fan’s visit to Token2049 helped PI recover on Wednesday. Fan delivered a keynote on Blockchain and AI, with presentation images highlighting the mobile app launch, Know Your Customer (KYC) feature integration, and the launch of Mainnet over the last six years, bringing 60 million engaged users to a single platform.
Pi Network’s rebound signals further growth
PI rises by over 4% on Wednesday after five consecutive days of consolidation, indicating a surge in buying pressure. Validating the surge, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 34 resurfaces above the oversold zone, indicating a decline in selling pressure with further space to grow before reaching neutral levels.
Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) recovers in the negative territory, hinting at a potential bullish crossover above its signal line. This crossover would provide confirmation of a bullish shift in trend momentum, marked by a rise in the green histogram bars above the zero line.
If PI extends the rally, the immediate resistance stands at the overhead trendline of a falling channel pattern at $0.3220, aligning with the August 1 low.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
However, if the mobile mining cryptocurrency fails to sustain the gains, a clean sweep below Thursday's low at $0.2565 could extend the decline to the $0.2000 round figure.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces rejection near key resistance despite $547 million ETF inflows
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Tuesday after bowing before the resistance of a descending trendline. The decline comes amid inflows of $547 million into US spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Monday, marking the end of a five-day outflow streak.
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33
Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
XRP bulls eye short-term breakout as funding rates spike
Ripple (XRP) trades sideways in a narrow range between support at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92 on Tuesday. Interest in the cross-border token has remained significantly suppressed over the past few weeks, reflecting the general sentiment that September is a bearish month for crypto.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE stares at a deeper correction ahead of October
Dogecoin (DOGE) faces a weakening technical structure, trading below $0.2300 on Tuesday. The meme coin's short-term bearish outlook reflects shaky sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market ahead of October.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.