- Pi Network becomes gold sponsor of Token2049, hinting at the second public interaction this year.
- PI ticks higher after two consecutive days of losses, avoiding the record low $0.3220 retest.
- The technical outlook suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Pi Network (PI) trades at $0.3457 at the time of writing on Tuesday, recovering after two days of freefall, with bulls struggling to hold ground above the record low of $0.3220. Damping the decline, Token2049, the world’s largest crypto event, has revealed Pi Network as a gold sponsor on its partnership page, tilting investors’ sentiment.
Still, the declining trend within a falling channel pattern underpins the bearish bias in the PI’s technical outlook.
Pi Network could return to the public stage with Token2049
Pi Network is one of the gold sponsors of the Token2049 crypto event, as listed on the event’s partnership page alongside other notable names, including Circle and CoinEx. This fuels the discussion of Pi Network founder Nicolas Kokkalis, who returns to the public stage after the Consensus event by Coindesk that took place in Toronto from May 14 to May 16 this year.
Partners of Token2049. Source: Token2049
The initial anticipation, coupled with the launch of the Linux version of Pi Node, could help PI recover its losses. However, investors must remember that during the past three-day Consensus event in Canada, the token dropped by 41%. This downturn marked the beginning of a prolonged correction period.
Pi Network continues the struggle for a bounce back
Pi Network’s falling channel pattern remains intact on the daily chart, with the recent downcycle started by the more than 8% drop on Sunday. At the time of writing, PI recovers over 1% on the day, with bulls eyeing a bounce back to the channel pattern’s overhead trendline formed by connecting the May 21 and August 10 peaks.
The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.4021 is moving closely with the overhead trendline. A decisive push above this level would mark the beginning of the breakout rally, targeting the $0.5000 psychological milestone.
The momentum indicators on the daily chart remain at neutral levels, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 43, fluctuating at the midpoint, and exhibiting a steady formation of higher lows. The near-stagnant rise, compared to the price action taking multiple supports slightly above the $0.3220 level, highlights a bullish divergence, increasing the chances of an uptrend revival.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator displays a decline in green histogram bars as the average lines approach a potential convergence. A red histogram bar below the zero line, indicating a possible crossover, would signal a sell opportunity as momentum turns bearish.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if PI fails to uphold the $0.3220 support level, it could extend the decline to the S1 pivot level at $0.2996.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as market sentiment steadies
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 following recent corrections. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds.
Crypto Gainers: Bitget jumps on Morph Chain deal, Ondo and Fartcoin extend recovery
Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives.
Coinbase unveils new futures product aimed at traditional equities investors
Coinbase (COIN) plans to launch the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, aiming to provide traders exposure to the Magnificent 7 tech stocks and BlackRock's crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
DOGE bounces off key support as CleanCore Solutions secures $175 million for Dogecoin treasury
Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $0.210 support following CleanCore Solutions' (ZONE) announcement of a $175 million private placement to establish the first official treasury for the meme coin, in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.