Pepecoin (PEPE) holders may be taking profits on their positions following one of the most spectacular rises in the history of alternative currencies (altcoins) with an almost 5,000,000% rise in the past few weeks.
The tokens are down nearly 45% after setting a peak of $0.00000431 on Friday, reaching a market capitalization of $1.8 billion just over three weeks since issuance in mid-April.
This price drop was likely exacerbated by traders taking profits on their positions or utilizing advanced trading strategies following the introduction of several pepe-tracked futures in the past week.
These profits are likely being converted into ether (ETH), which hit an all-time high in deposits to exchanges since November 2021, when it set a lifetime high of $4,500 at the time.
As per a Monday tweet, on-chain analytics firm Santiment stated that the increasing number of ether deposits could be stemming from traders taking profits on their pepe positions.
“Exchange addresses interacting on the network is now at its highest level since November, 2021. As expected, $ETH is showing decoupling signs and on the cusp of breaking $2k once again,” Santiment said.
As such, some traders have converted mere pittances into generational fortunes in the span of a few days after investing in pepe coins right after their issuance.
As CoinDesk previously reported, a pseudonymous trader named dimethyltryptamine.eth spent $263 just three weeks ago to buy trillions of PEPE tokens, selling a part of the holdings for over $3.8 million in profits. The trader continues to hold over $5 million worth of the tokens as of Monday.
Such meteoric fortunes aren’t the norm, however: Analysts have repeatedly raised concerns about the behavior of investors who bought relatively large amounts of PEPE after its issuance on the Ethereum blockchain – opening the risk of too much of the coin in too few hands looming over the short-term future of the trending meme coin.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance suspends then resumes Bitcoin withdrawals in two hours, theories and market reaction
Binance exchange temporarily closed Bitcoin withdrawals on May 7, citing BTC network congestion. The clogging caused delays with many transactions pending, and the fees soared. The exchange assured users of the safety of funds, before resuming two hours later.
What the recent meme coin pump means for Bitcoin and Ethereum
Meme coins inspired by internet memes and Shiba-Inu-themed coins are currently rallying. After PEPE’s three-digit price rally over the past week, most meme coins have started yielding gains for holders.
How Polygon zkEVM growth could act as a catalyst for MATIC price
Polygon network’s zkEVM rollout has witnessed an increase in Total Value Locked. There is a spike in on-chain activity on the MATIC network and experts expect this to fuel a recovery in the asset’s price.
Ethereum battles intense selling pressure from spike in ETH deposits to crypto exchanges
Ethereum, the second-largest asset by market capitalization is currently under intense selling pressure with the increase in ETH inflow to centralized exchanges. Typically, a rise in ETH inflow is associated with increased selling and a negative impact on the asset’s price.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.