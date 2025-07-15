- Pepe declines after nearly reaching a 35% wedge breakout target at $0.00001355.
- Interest in the meme coin remains steady, with both futures Open Interest and trading volume expanding.
- A potential Golden Cross between the 50-day and the 200-day EMA could reinforce the bullish outlook.
Pepe (PEPE) is attempting to resume the uptrend, trading at around $0.00001241 after falling from a weekly high of $0.00001337. The uptrend, triggered by a breakout from a bullish technical pattern and accentuated by rising investor risk appetite, faltered on Tuesday as investors digested the impact of higher inflation in the United States (US).
Pepe offers bullish signals backed by a steady derivatives market
Interest in Pepe remains high despite the trend reversal experienced on Tuesday, which saw the meme coin test support at $0.00001169. According to CoinGlass, the futures Open Interest (OI) has increased by 33.5% to $685 million, from $455 million, as of July 2.
Since Open Interest refers to the value of all futures and options contracts that have not been settled or closed, an increase in this metric indicates rising investor confidence and risk-on sentiment.
Pepe Futures Open Interest data | Source: CoinGlass
A subsequent increase in the futures contracts volume, which currently averages $3.73 billion, up from $1.39 billion on July 2, indicates that more traders are betting on a potential short-term increase in the Pepe price.
Pepe futures trading volume | Source: CoinGlass
If investor interest in Pepe stabilizes in the upcoming days, the uptrend could gain momentum, targeting highs above $0.00002000. Key factors that could influence price action include potential profit-taking as the price rises, inflation-related risks, and uncertainty surrounding the implementation of tariffs in the US on August 1.
Technical outlook: Pepe maintains bullish signals
Pepe price currently sits significantly above key moving averages, including the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00001078 and the 200-day EMA, which forms a confluence support with the 50-day EMA at around $0.00001095. This technical position indicates a firm bullish structure, which could help uphold investor confidence in PEPE.
A potential Golden Cross between the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA could reinforce the bullish outlook. This pattern has historically triggered price increases in Pepe; for instance, when it was confirmed in September, the meme coin surged 248% from $0.00000823 to $0.00002838.
PEPE/USDT daily chart
A buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator maintained since July 1 implies that bulls could still tighten their grip on the token, encouraging risk-on sentiment.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a resumption of the uptrend, with readings above 64 signaling bullish momentum. Notably, the breakout from the falling wedge pattern, with a target of 35% to $0.00001355, could resume in upcoming sessions, as bulls eye key milestones such as the resistance at $0.00001629, which was tested in May, and the round-figure hurdle at $0.00002000.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI tokens to watch for: TAO, NEAR, ICP surge amid Google, Meta investment pledges
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens such as Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Internet Computer (ICP) surged on Tuesday with Trump’s energy and AI innovation push. The investment pledges were made by American tech giants, including Google and Meta.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS Act, which outlines a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill could face a full vote as early as Wednesday.
Top Crypto Gainers: ENS, CRV, SEI – Bulls eye further gains amid breakout runs, golden crossovers
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains bullish momentum, with altcoins such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Curve DAO (CRV), and Sei (SEI) extending gains amid Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $118,000.
Crypto Week in jeopardy as House lawmakers fail to pass procedural motion
Lawmakers denied a procedural move that aimed to initiate formal deliberations on three cryptocurrency-related bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin, the CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC bills, which form the basis for the House Crypto Week.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.