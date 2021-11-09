PBOC Governor Yi Gang states China’s CBDC targets domestic retail payments

China’s CBDC is expected to promote financial inclusion through emphasis on domestic retail payments.

The People’s Bank of of China – the Chinese central bank – is focused on domestic retail payments and collecting information associated with the same. Yi Gang, the PBOC governor, has explained that cross-border digital payments involve more complicated issues.

China’s central bank digital currency has crossed $10 billion in capitalization. The PBOC has stated that over 140 million people have downloaded the government’s digital currency wallet.

The progress of e-CNY has been shared by Mu Changchun, the director-general of the digital currency institute of the PBOC, at the Hong Kong Fintech Week conference.

Based on the information collected about its usage, the e-CNY design will be enhanced by the PBOC. The use of a digital currency issued by the central bank has impacted the monetary policy and financial markets in China. The PBOC governor has stressed that the impact would be assessed to improve e-CNY.

A total of $9.7 billion worth of transactions have been processed through China’s CBDC, and there is no official launch date for the same. Active testing continues as e-CNY recently made its debut at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), China’s main import congress.

At the CIIE, e-CNY is used at restaurants and vending machines with attendees from 127 countries and 3000 companies. Fair attendees and representatives can use e-CNY to make payments across the expo.

The value-based hybrid payment instrument has legal tender status and has currently loosely coupled account linkage. The PBOC plans to develop its CBDC further to create a new form of RMB to replace cash transactions.

e-CNY can currently be used to make utility bill payments, buy food, pay bills at restaurants, shop and pay for government services.