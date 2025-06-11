Payment company Stripe acquires crypto wallet provider wallet Privy, accelerating AI and stablecoin utility 

- Stripe's acquisition of crypto wallet provider Privy builds on the purchase of Bridge, a company specializing in stablecoin infrastructure.
- Stripe's new product suite has been designed to boost businesses harnessing AI and stablecoins to accelerate growth.
- Stripe is set to expand its newly launched Stablecoin Financial Accounts and stablecoin management tools to businesses globally.
Stripe Inc., the Irish-American multinational providing financial services and software for processing payments, has acquired Privy, a crypto wallet provider, as part of a larger mission to establish stablecoin infrastructure and ecosystem.
Stripe advances stablecoin infrastructure with Privy's acquisition
Bloomberg first reported the acquisition of New York-based Privy, a company founded in 2021. Privy provides support to businesses integrating crypto wallets into their platforms to enhance the user experience.
OpenSea, the leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, is one of the crypto companies utilizing Privy's infrastructure. By integrating Privy, OpenSea significantly improved the user experience, eliminating the need for users to create an external wallet on platforms such as MetaMask or Coinbase.
Henri Stern, co-founder and CEO of Privy, said in a statement that before his firm's inception, "developers had to send users off-platform to get started, breaking flows and killing user conversion. That friction fundamentally constrained what could be built in crypto."
Privy recently raised over $40 million in a funding round led by Ribbit Capital, Definition and Coinbase Ventures. The company currently boasts a valuation of over $230 million as of March, according to data provided by Pitchbook.
Stripe's decision to acquire Privy follows the $1.1 billion acquisition of Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure platform, and hopes to combine the unique capabilities of both entities "to enable a new generation of global, Internet-native financial services," Patrick Collison, Stripe's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.
Stripe unveils the world's first AI foundation for payments
Stripe recently unveiled strategic products tailored to meet the needs of businesses harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins to accelerate growth. This infrastructure is powered by the first-of-its-kind AI foundation model specifically built to support payments, money management tools and stablecoin-powered accounts.
"There are not one, but two, gale-force tailwinds, well off the Beaufort scale, dramatically reshaping the economic landscape around us: AI and stablecoins," Collison said during Stripe's annual user event on May 7. "Our job is to pull these technologies forward so businesses on Stripe can benefit from them right away," he added.
Stripe announced that it will deploy the AI foundation model across its payment suite to enable users to unlock additional capabilities and enhance their services. The launch of the Stablecoin Financial Accounts introduced new money management capabilities supported by various stablecoins. Businesses across 101 countries are expected to tap into the new services, allowing for the sending, receiving and storing of both stablecoins and fiat currencies, such as ACH and SEPA.
"Stripe will start by supporting two dollar-denominated stablecoins – USDC and Bridge's USDB – and plans to add others over time," the company said in a press release.
Stripe's interest in stablecoins comes amid significant progress with the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act in the United States (US) legislative process.
A motion passed 69-31 in the Senate, advancing the bill toward a final vote on May 21. The Senate is currently deliberating and negotiating amendments to address key areas of concern, particularly those raised by Democrat lawmakers, such as strengthening anti-money laundering (AML) guidelines, consumer protection and political interests.
The GENIUS Act would represent a significant step toward regulating stablecoins in the US and potentially set a precedent for other countries. The stablecoin sector boasts a market capitalization of $254 billion, with Tether's USDT leading with a market share of $155 billion.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid reaches all-time high as open interest surges 34% in June
Hyperliquid rallies to a new all-time high of around $43.00 and retreats slightly afterward. HYPE futures Open Interest soars to $1.89 billion, a 34% increase in June. The recovery of the MFI indicator above the 50 midline indicates elevated interest in HYPE despite prices touching all-time highs.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP mute reaction to US-China trade agreement
The Bitcoin price lowers slightly to near $110,000 as investors digest the outcome of the US-China talks. Ethereum holds above the previous consolidation range, with technical support at $2,700. XRP uptrend slows below $2.33, mirroring a SuperTrend sell signal while maintaining confluence support at $2.26.
Top Meme Coins Price Predictions: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe target new swing highs
Meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) recover sharply this week, overcoming the flash crash on Thursday. With a renewed risk-on sentiment, these top meme coins are projected to extend their bullish trend this week.
XRP usage expands as Guggenheim Treasury issues Digital Commercial Paper on the XRP Ledger
A Digital Commercial Paper under Guggenheim Treasury Services administration is now live on Ripple’s XRP Ledger. The XRP ledger offers faster settlements, lower transaction costs, and 24/7 accessibility, modernizing the commercial paper infrastructure.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.