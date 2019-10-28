Paxos Trust Co, who are a New York-based regulated financial institution have confirmed the firm will launch a blockchain-based settlement platform for a limited number of U.S. listed equities after the company received a “no-action” letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A no-action letter from the SEC means the regulatory body will not take any enforcement action against the firm for a particular service or product.

"We've been working on this for about 18 months," said Ingram Melayna Ingram, director of product management at Paxos. "We've been working with many large firms on the sell side and buy side as well as other vendors to work on the initial design and the approach to taking it to market."

Paxos stated this is the first time in half a century that U.S. equities will be settled outside a traditional settlement system. Credit Suisse and Societe Générale on board for pilot.

Credit Suisse also commented saying