BTC/USD makes pullback
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has declined by 15.24% against the US Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The decline was stopped by the 200– day simple moving average at 45854.9 on September 7.
If the support level, formed by the 200– day SMA holds, bullish traders could pressure the world's largest cryptocurrency towards the $60K mark during the following trading sessions.
However, if the BTC/USD cryptocurrency pair breaks the support level, bears could target the $40,000 mark this week.
ETH/USD tests $4K mark
The Ethereum cryptocurrency edged higher by 26.22% against the US Dollar last week. The world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap tested the $4000 mark on September 5.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the $4500 mark.
However, if the ETH/USD cryptocurrency pair breaks the support level at 3362.8, a decline towards the 200– days simple moving average at 2500.0 could be expected in the nearest future.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu downtrend may be over after price crash, but SHIB bulls struggle with accumulation
Shiba Inu is starting to recover after the massive price plunge that wiped out nearly 30% of SHIB value. A technical indicator has revealed a bottom signal, suggesting that the canine-themed cryptocurrency is about to see a trend reversal to the upside.
LUNA Price Prediction: Return to $20 likely
LUNA price action today has experienced the same dramatic and bearish moves as the broader market during the Tuesday trading session. The current LUNA price moves are certainly the most bearish to happen since the $11 breakout above the Ichimoku Cloud on July 28, 2021.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price stays strong despite the market crash on September 7 that wiped billions of dollars out of long positions. SOL is already scaling higher, hoping to retest the all-time high, but things could head south if BTC experiences another similar crash.
El Salvador buys the dip amid Bitcoin price crash to under $43,000
Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele previously announced that the country’s Bitcoin wallet Chivo would be available on the day the BTC law was implemented. However, the state-run crypto wallet has faced technical difficulties on the day of its launch, while the bellwether digital asset crashed to lows of under $43,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.