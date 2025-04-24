- PancakeSwap trade volume hit a record $205.3 billion in Q1 2025, the highest level since the DEX’s launch in 2023.
- The DEX has recorded 81% growth in unique users and over 150% increase in transaction count between Q1 2023 and Q1 2025.
- CAKE is down 3% on the day, but is up 10% when compared to the last seven days.
- CAKE holders await the launch of PancakeSwap Infinity, an update that could act as a catalyst for the DEX token’s price.
PancakeSwap, the native token of the DEX by the same name, hit several key milestones in Q1 2025. Trade volume climbed to a record high of $205.3 billion and the exchange observed a double-digit increase in other key metrics.
CAKE wiped out 3% of its value on Thursday, hovering close to the $2 level at the time of writing.
PancakeSwap’s Q1 2025 and catalysts for gains
PancakeSwap, a decentralized exchange built on multiple blockchain platforms, has $1.644 billion in total value of crypto assets locked (TVL) on its platform. The exchange recently recorded its highest-ever quarter since inception, with $205.3 billion in trade volume and continued growth across metrics like unique user count and transaction count.
PancakeSwap DEX Quarterly volume and trader count | Source: Dune
In a press release, the DEX said that between Q1 2023 and Q1 2025, PancakeSwap has recorded a 921% increase in trade volume, 81.25% growth in unique users and 159.41% climb in transaction count. The increase in all key metrics is a sign of sustained growth in the DEX, compared to its competitors.
Key catalysts driving CAKE’s growth are:
- PancakeSwap’s position as top DEX on BNB Chain, Base and Arbitrum, Ethereum wherein cumulative trade volume is $1.14 trillion, $21.10 billion, $20.28 billion and $20 billion, as of April 24, respectively.
- The launch of recent upgrades in PancakeSwap v3 and the upcoming release of PancakeSwap Infinity, a project that aims to improve the efficiency and performance of the DEX.
CAKE price forecast
CAKE hovers around the $2 level at the time of writing on Thursday. CAKE could rally 15% and test resistance at R1, $2.256, the upper boundary of a Fair Value Gap (FVG) on the daily price chart.
Two key momentum indicators, Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), are neutral and suggest an underlying positive momentum in CAKE price trend. RSI reads 50, a neutral reading.
The $3.079 level is a key resistance for CAKE and $3.416 is the 2025 peak for the native token of the DEX.
CAKE/USDT daily price chart
CAKE could find support at $1.857, the upper boundary of the FVG between $1.857 and $1.833, if there is a crypto market crash or Bitcoin flash crash in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC Crypto Task Force plans to establish digital asset regulatory sandbox
The Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) Crypto Task Force met with El Salvador's National Commission on Digital Assets (CNAD) representatives to discuss cross-border regulation and a proposed cross-border sandbox project.
DeFi Dev Corp buys additional 65,305 SOL amid broader institutional interest: Solana price slides below $150
Solana (SOL) price faces growing overhead pressure and slides below $150 to trade at $148 at the time of writing on Thursday. The sudden pullback follows the crypto market's edging higher on improving investor sentiment, which saw SOL climb to $154 on Wednesday.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI whale moves 9 million tokens to Coinbase Prime
Uniswap (UNI) price hovers around $5.92 at the time of writing on Thursday, having rallied 12.8% so far this week. According to Wu Blockchain, data shows that the address potentially related to the Uniswap team, investor, or advisor transferred 9 million UNI to the Coinbase Prime Deposit on Thursday.
Tron DAO announces $70B USDT supply: Here's how TRX price could react
TRON’s USDT circulation just surpassed $70 billion, signaling rising network utility as TRX price approaches a technically significant breakout. On Wednesday, TRON DAO confirmed that the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) on its blockchain has surpassed $70 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.