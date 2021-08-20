PancakeSwap announces boost of BEL-BNB farm as CAKE price eyes retest of $26

- CAKE price might need to retrace 15% before it kick-starts a 36% upswing.
- PancakeSwap recently announced the boost of BEL-BNB farm by 1x for a week.
- A breakdown of $19.03 will temporarily invalidate the bullish thesis.
CAKE price is currently grappling with a crucial resistance level and is likely to retrace before heading on an uptrend. Investors should note that a spike in buying pressure can trigger an upswing, postponing the pullback.
PancakeSwap enables farm boost
PancakeSwap announced on August 19 their plans to boost for BEL-BNB farm in the Syrup Pool. The increase will be 1x for seven days, starting August 20, with 175,000 BEL tokens allocated to the Syrup Pool.
According to the blog,
A boost is an increase in the farm multiplier over a set period of time, offered in exchange for additional tokens from the boosted projected, which are then put into the new Syrup Pool.
PancakeSwap faced a tough time a few months ago when its projects became an attraction to hackers, who exploited unaudited projects with buggy code leading to losses in the millions.
While this was a major bump in the road, things seem to have come around for PancakeSwap as it is the top dApp in terms of users.
The past month saw roughly 2.2 million users interact with PancakeSwap. Alien Worlds came in at the second spot with 730,700 users over the last 30 days.
CAKE price needs to take a break
CAKE price rallied roughly 109% over the past month, rising from $10.83 to $22.70. It is currently trying to breach through the $22.43 resistance level, which served as a stiff barrier preventing stunting the May 20 upswing.
Therefore, this supply area will be tough to crack, especially considering the 22% upswing over the past week. The bulls will likely take a sabbatical, allowing the bears to push CAKE price to retrace 15% to the immediate support level at $19.03.
Since the market structure is bullish, investors can expect a resurgence of buying pressure around $19.03 to kick-start a new leg-up. This upswing will target the $26.13 and $29.20 resistance barriers in the short-to-mid term, roughly 36% upswing from $19.03.
CAKE/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, things might turn awry if the bullish market structure begins to lose ground. For CAKE, a breakdown of the $19.03 stable support barrier will create a short-term lower low, indicating a shift in trend favoring the bears.
In such case, CAKE price might crash to retest the $16.16 demand level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain Price Prediction: VET strikes important resistance, may creep lower
VeChain price is now holding the July ascending trend line after finding stiff resistance at the 38.2% retracement level and the double bottom measured move target of $0.135. The VET pullback is set to continue, possibly testing the 200D SMA at $0.104.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK confronts a new reality, easy money has been made
Chainlink price registered a 100% gain from July 21 to August 13, gaining traction on the widespread interest in DeFi tokens and making it the best 24-day gain since January. The impressive rally met heavy resistance at the 200-day SMA and has been ...
Axie Infinity price waits for no one, as AXS prepares for launch
Axie Infinity price has been transacting in a very tight range since the August 10 spike higher of 47.59%, squeezing the Bollinger Bands to the tightest reading since trading began in 2020. The price compression combined with the June ascending trend line and no hint of distribution ...
These two DeFi coins could surprise to the upside
THORChain price is being restricted by the resistance formed by the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) for the fourth time since June, preventing it from building on the 220% gain from the July low. Yearn.Finance price reached the first overbought ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.