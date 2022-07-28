IMF Director Tobias Adrian believes uncollateralized and algorithmically-stabilized stablecoins pose too great a threat to holders and may experience further sell-offs.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s director of capital markets believes there could be further failures of "coin offerings," including algorithmic stablecoins amid the ongoing crypto winter.
In the interview with Yahoo Finance on July 27, Tobias Adrian, director of monetary and capital markets for the IMF stated that there could be further failures of some coin offerings, in particular algorithmic stablecoins:
We could see further selloffs, both in crypto assets and in risky asset markets, like equities… there could be further failures of some of the coin offerings – in particular, some of the algorithmic stablecoins that have been hit most hard, and there are others that could fail.
The IMF director also noted on Wednesday that he saw “some vulnerabilities” for certain fiat-backed stablecoins, referencing Tether, which he claims are not “backed one to one” with the United States dollar (USD).
Adrian also mentioned that stablecoins need a “global regulatory approach” to better protect investors. Adrian stated that while it would be difficult to assess whether each cryptocurrency constitutes a security or not, regulators should first focus on ensuring that crypto exchanges and wallet providers do their due diligence on coins before marketing them.
Terra USD (UST), now known as TerraClassicUSD is the most notable algorithmic stablecoin to have lost its price peg, which wiped out $40 billion in market value in May, and is currently priced at $0.04 USD.
Tron’s algorithmic stablecoin USDD also fell to as low as $0.91 in June, however it regained its price peg after $700 million of USDC was added to its reserves.
Deus Finance’s DEI stablecoin also collapsed in May and currently sits at $0.18.
Earlier this month, the founder of Frax Finance, the company behind the FRAX stablecoin, Sam Kazemian told Cointelegraph that he believes purely algorithmic stablecoins “just don’t work."
Instead, Kazemian stated that “decentralized on-chain stablecoins [...] need to have [traditional] collateral”.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
Optimism summer and why Ethereum layer-2 token exploded overnight with 55% gains
Ethereum developers have signaled consistent growth and on-track development ahead of the Merge. The altcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution exploded overnight, offering investors 55% gains on their investment.
What this make-or-break point means for XRP price
XRP price showed strength as it bounced off a stable support level and triggered a run-up over the last two days. As bullish as this may seem, investors need to stay cautious as the rally could either exhaust and retrace or breakout and extend.
ApeCoin Price Prediction: What’s next for APE after a 33% rally?
ApeCoin price shows that its strong rally is coming to an end. This development will be confirmed once APE produces a four-hour candlestick close below an immediate support level.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.