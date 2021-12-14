Over 50 million German citizens could soon trade crypto directly from their checking accounts

- More than 50 million customers of German savings banks could soon trade Bitcoin from their checking accounts.
- The German Savings Banks Association will vote on a new project for digital asset services in early 2022.
- If the proposal is approved, crypto wallets will be launched in the same year.
Over 400 savings banks in Germany could soon allow customers to start trading cryptocurrencies from their accounts starting early next year. The German Savings Banks Association may soon enable digital asset purchases to more than 50 million customers.
German savings banks to embrace cryptocurrencies
German savings banks are working on a project that will enable them to allow the trading of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, by their customers. The proposed service could enable crypto access to over 50 million people.
The project is being prepared by a dedicated team at S-Payment, an IT service provider to allow customers to buy digital assets directly from their checking accounts.
The savings banks’ committees will be able to vote on the project early next year. If the banks were to approve the project in early 2022, the first version of cryptocurrency wallets would be launched in the same year.
The pilot of the wallet will start off with individual savings banks, and they can then be able to decide whether to support cryptocurrency trading.
According to the report by German magazine “Capital,” the banks involved are showing early interest, as investors in the country are increasingly looking for alternative investments.
A spokesman for the German Savings Banks Association said that the interest in the new asset class “is huge.”
Helmut Schleweis, the president of the German Savings Banks Association stated that the current rising prices and low-interest rates are a “toxic mix fueling an erosion of wealth,” as the new product is planned for launch amid rising inflation.
The government in Germany recently signed a coalition agreement, citing that cryptocurrencies and blockchain would be two of the main focuses for the country’s development in the coming four years.
The new offering could remove the need for middlemen such as cryptocurrency exchanges and users who wish to trade digital assets would not be required to be taken through additional verification processes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price forms rising wedge, threatening steep correction to $1
MATIC price hinted that a significant rejection of the rising wedge might be developing. As a result, MATIC was handily outperforming the broader market but could not maintain those gains and instead returned inside the rising wedge.
SafeMoon price to print new all-time low as it struggles to stay afloat
SafeMoon price action remains one of the biggest disappointments of 2021. The chart, despite the fundamentals, appears more like a pump-and-dump scheme as opposed to a project worth an investment in. If price action is evidence of ...
Solana price to see 15% relief bounce as SOL bounces off vital support level
Solana price has been shedding its gains steadily since setting up an all-time high on November 6. This downtrend has already sliced through multiple layers of support levels and is currently bouncing off another one. Investors can expect SOL to see a ...
Robinhood reportedly planning to roll out crypto gift card feature
Robinhood is working on a new feature to allow the sending of crypto as a gift between users. Users will also be able to retract the digital asset gift anytime before it is accepted. The new feature was discovered in hidden code in the beta version of Robinhood’s iPhone app.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.