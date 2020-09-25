- Ethereum network is plagued with clogged transactions and high fees.
- The second-layer solution launched by Optimism may become a game-changer.
The startup Optimism launched Optimistic rollups, a limited version of its testnet to improve the Ethereum scalability.
Ethereum scalability woes
Over the past few months, the Ethereum network has faced heavy overloads. The spectacular growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry resulted in the long waits if the transactions and skyrocketing gas prices.
The community put hopes on Ethereum 2.0, a major network update that is supposed to fix the scalability problems. The developers expect to start rolling out the solution by the end of the year; however, many ETH-based projects cannot wait that long. As the FXstreet previously reported, the prohibitive transaction fees forced some projects to shut up or move to another blockchain.
At the time of writing, ETH users have to pay $2.6 on average for any transaction on the network. While it is way lower from an all-time high of $14.53 hit on September 2, it is still a heavy burden on users' budgets.
Ethereum transaction fees
Source: Bitinfocharts
Cause for Optimism
The team announced the Optimistic rollups project in January 2020. According to the official blog post definition, it is "a layer 2 scaling solution that scales general smart contracts and enables instant transactions on Ethereum."
The solution is based on the Optimistic Virtual Machine (OVM), fully compatible with the EVM. It is supposed to allow to scale Ethereum network up to 2000 transactions per second. Now that the test version has gone live, the team promises to roll out the solution gradually, integrating small cohorts of projects set by step.
The decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Synthetix is the first project registered with the testnet. They will give away 200,000 SNX in rewards to their users willing to participate in the tests. Uniswap and Chainlink also announced that they would want to participate in the project.
Optimistic roadmap
Source: Official blog of the project
At this stage, the network is open for public use; however, the team will be adding features gradually to ensure the system's stability.
On Phase A, users will be allowed to mint & burn sUSD and claim staking rewards. Phase B will unlock deposits. Also, users will be able to increase their staked SNX. And finally, in Phase C, withdrawals will be enabled. To receive the testnet reward on the mainnet, the participants will have to perform a successful withdrawal.
The community was enthusiastic about the announcement, with some Twitter users comparing the Optimistic rollups launch with moving from dialup internet to 5G.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Binance blacklisted in Russia
The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
Upward momentum hits pause
Cryptocurrencies across the board rebounded strongly on Thursday, in a way reminding investors that we are still in a bull market. Some altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK) and Synthetix (SNX) rallied massively, posting gains above 20% in the last 24 hours.
Bulls take over after ZEC flashes buy signal in the daily chart
ZEC/USD daily chart flashed the buy signal on the TD sequential. Following that, the buyers pushed the price above the descending triangle formation.
SNX rebounds strongly, stalls under $5
The decentralized finance (DeFi) token, Synthetix along with other selected cryptocurrencies like Chainlink (LINK) and Ren (REN) decoupled and rallied extensively in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.