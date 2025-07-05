- Ondo Finance announced that it has agreed to acquire Oasis Pro and all its subsidiaries.
- The acquisition is aimed at developing regulated frameworks for offering tokenized securities to US investors.
- ONDO is down 3% despite the announcement and is looking to find support near a rising trendline.
Ondo Finance (ONDO) experienced a 3% decline on Friday, despite announcing an agreement to acquire Oasis Pro, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-regulated broker, to expand its tokenized securities product suite.
Ondo Finance agrees to acquire regulated brokerage firm Oasis Pro
Real-world assets (RWA) tokenization platform Ondo Finance has announced plans to acquire Oasis Pro, a regulated brokerage firm, according to a Friday press release.
The DeFi platform noted that the deal would help it establish a regulated framework for offering tokenized securities, expanding access to blockchain-based financial products for US investors.
While terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition provides Ondo access to Oasis's SEC-regulated broker-dealer, Alternative Trading System (ATS) and transfer agent.
"This acquisition will empower us to realize our vision of building a robust and accessible tokenized financial system, backed by the strongest regulatory foundations," wrote Nathan Allman, CEO of Ondo Finance.
The move comes less than a day after Ondo Finance announced plans to deepen its focus on RWAs through a $250 million investment initiative with venture firm Pantera Capital. The new fund, Ondo Catalyst, will support early-stage projects by acquiring both equity and token positions, according to Ian De Bode, Ondo's Chief Strategy Officer.
Ondo has also been instrumental in JPMorgan's blockchain unit, Kinexys, completing its first few cross-chain Delivery versus Payment (DvP) transactions involving tokenized US Treasuries on the Ondo Chain testnet. The move reflects a broader shift among financial institutions toward tokenizing traditional assets, including stocks and bonds.
Crypto platforms Bybit, Kraken, and Robinhood have launched services that allow European investors to access tokenized versions of major US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Other major players in the tokenization space include asset managers BlackRock, with its tokenized US Treasury fund BUIDL, and Franklin Templeton's OnChain US Government Money Fund (FOBXX).
ONDO is down 3% despite the announcement and is looking to find support near a rising trendline that extends from June 22. A decline below this trendline could send ONDO toward $0.72.
The bearish thesis is strengthened by a death cross, where the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed below the 100-day SMA last weekend. This shows that the short-term momentum is weaker than that of the long-term.
ONDO/USDT daily chart
On the upside, ONDO faces resistance at these SMAs near the $0.82 key level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) experienced a rejection near its neutral level and is trending downward, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has retreated from the overbought region, signaling a weakening bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP recovery stalls, as BTC spot ETF inflows approach $50 billion
Bitcoin consolidates after a minor correction, exhibiting a slight bearish bias amid steady spot ETF inflows. Ethereum broadly consolidates, with recovery to $3,000 elusive, reflecting subdued market sentiment.
Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads 5.81 million PI tokens, risks further losses
Pi Network (PI) ticks lower by nearly 2% at press time on Friday following a Doji candle formed the previous day. As Pi Network bids in a sideways range under $0.50, social chatter grows concurrently with increased interest from investors.
Sui, Sei Price Prediction: Layer-1 tokens could extend decline as Bitcoin slips below $109,000
Cryptocurrencies are generally edging lower on Friday, following in Bitcoin’s (BTC) footsteps. After an impressive run to $110,530 on Thursday, the largest crypto by market capitalization retreated, trading at around $108,964 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin price trades just below $109,000 on Friday after breaking out of a consolidation range. BTC wraps up Q2 with nearly 30% quarterly gain and Standard Chartered's predicts Bitcoin at $200,000 by year-end.
Bitcoin: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.